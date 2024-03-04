Tylan Grable vs. Trent Williams 40 time: Which offensive lineman comes out on top?

UCF Knights tackle Tylan Grable and Trent Williams, a four-time All-Pro for the San Francisco 49ers, have similar statures. The offensive linemen possess the size and skill to be menaces to opposing teams, and they showed out at their NFL combines.

Williams, the No. 4 pick in 2010, beats Grable handily in the 40-yard dash, with the Oklahoma product running the dash in an impressive 4.88 seconds in 2010. Grable completed the 40-yard dash in 4.95 seconds at the 2024 combine. Both ranked in the top two in athleticism at their combines.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Does Tylan Grable beat Trent Williams in other statistical categories?

Yes, Tylan Grable edges out Trent Williams in other statistical categories measured at the NFL combine. The UCF product posted the following stats at the prospect showcase event:

Will Patriots draft a QB to kick off Jerod Mayo era? Fire up our NFL Draft Simulator to find out

10-yard split - 1.69 seconds

40-yard dash - 4.95 seconds

Broad jump - 9 feet, 9 inches

Vertical jump - 36.5 inches

As for Trent Williams, here's how the future Hall of Famer performed in the same events at the 2010 NFL combine:

10-yard split - 1.72 seconds

40-yard dash - 4.88 seconds

Broad jump - 9 feet, 5 inches

Vertical jump - 34.5 inches

Expand Tweet

Will Tylan Grable join Trent Williams at the San Francisco 49ers?

The San Francisco 49ers have a pressing need at the offensive tackle position heading into the upcoming NFL season. Williams might have promised to return in 2024 to secure his 12th Pro Bowl appearance; however, what comes next? He's on the wrong side of 30, and he, too, must be tired of constantly "almost winning Super Bowl games."

Thus, it won't be surprising if the 49ers draft a Williams regen in Grable during the 2024 NFL draft. Grable could learn from Williams during the twilight of his career and step in seamlessly by the time the perennial All-Pro tackle hangs up his cleats. That'll be an ideal scenario for Kyle Shanahan's team.

San Francisco 49ers' 2024 draft picks

Here's a look at the San Francisco 49ers' Draft picks ahead of April's draft:

Round 1, Pick 31

Round 2, Pick 63

Round 3, Pick 94

Round 3, Pick 98

Round 4, Pick 124 (from Dallas)

Round 4, Pick 131

Round 5, Pick 175

Round 6, Pick 208

Round 6, Pick 213

Round 6, Pick 214

Round 7, Pick 248

The 49ers have pressing needs at many positions, so it'll be vital that they ace this year's draft to put them in a position to make another deep postseason run in 2024-25.