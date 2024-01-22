Tyler Bass Bills salary: How much does the kicker earn in Buffalo?

Tyler Bass became the talk of the town on Sunday night after missing a 44-yard, game-tying field goal in the Buffalo Bills' 27-24 loss against the Kansas City Chiefs at Highmark Stadium. The kicker launched his effort wide of the target with less than two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, and the Bills crashed out of the playoffs in the Divisional round.

After Bass failed to make the critical field goal against the Chiefs, he spoke to reporters and took the blame for Buffalo's postseason exit. He said that he should have aimed his kick more towards the left to cancel out the wind.

Following a difficult playoff elimination, Bills fans were then curious to learn more about Bass' contract and salary.

As per Spotrac, Bass signed a four-year, $20.4 million contract extension with the Bills in April 2023. His deal included a $5.1 million signing bonus and $9.41 million in guaranteed money.

Bass reportedly earned a base salary of $1.01 million in 2023, along with $1.066 million in bonuses. He is on course to receive a base salary of $2.8 million through 2024. In addition, the 26-year-old will get $1.020 million as part of a signing bonus, a $500,000 roster bonus and a $100,000 workout bonus.

During the 2023 regular season, Bass made an impressive 24 of his 29 field goals. However, the kicker didn't have a great run in the playoffs. Bass missed one of his three field goal attempts in Buffalo's 31-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in the wild card and missed a critical field goal against the Chiefs in the divisional round. The latter could have potentially sent the game into overtime.

Tyler Bass net worth: How much is the Bills kicker worth in 2024?

According to multiple reports, Tyler Bass has an estimated net worth of around $5 million. He has made most of his fortune through his four-year NFL career thus far.

The Buffalo Bills selected Bass in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL draft. As per reports, the kicker inked a four-year, $3.475 million rookie deal with the AFC franchise. In 2023, Bass landed himself a four-year, $20.4 million extension, further boosting his net worth.