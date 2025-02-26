The 2025 NFL Draft is rapidly approaching and there are teams that need some offensive line help, which Alabama left guard Tyler Booker has been able to do in college football. He has showcased the ability to be one of the best guards in the draft class and it will be interesting to see which teams show interest in him.

Tyler Booker NFL draft profile

Tyler Booker is a big prospect coming out of the Alabama Crimson Tide program. He is listed at 6-foot-5, 325 pounds, and has been a starter for the previous two seasons. Booker does have a lot of traits to be successful on Sundays and keep the quarterback protected from the B gap.

Booker has shown the ability to dominate the trenches as he has allowed two sacks, five quarterback hits and 18 quarterback hurries in his two seasons as a starter (1,580 snaps) according to Pro Football Focus. He can be a force as an interior offensive lineman, so let's take a look at some teams that should be interested.

Tyler Booker NFL Draft Projection: 3 best landing spots for Alabama OL

#1: New York Giants

The New York Giants are in a position where they need some help on the offensive line and they have an opening at right guard as starter Greg Van Roten is an unrestricted free agent this offseason. Getting a player that can protect the quarterback like Tyler Booker could be a massive improvement for the team going forward.

#2: Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears need to focus on protecting quarterback Caleb Williams. Their starting interior offensive linemen are all free agents: left guard Teven Jenkins, center Coleman Shelton, and right guard Matt Pryor.

The Bears need to focus on protecting their quarterback. The team already added left tackle Braxton Jones entering his fourth season, so getting young and quality players in the trenches is critical. With coach Ben Johnson knowing the value of a great offensive line, this is a great match for the Chicago Bears and Tyler Booker.

#3: Seattle Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks need to get the offensive line right as they have quarterback Geno Smith, who is not known for being mobile. Starting left guard Laken Tomlinson is an unrestricted free agent and with the offensive tackles seemingly locked up, this is a chance for the Seahawks to step up and get the offensive line set for the next decade-plus.

