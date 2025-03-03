Tyler Booker Scouting Report: 3 best landing spots for Alabama OL

Alabama has produced many NFL players in recent years, and offensive guard Tyler Booker is just one example.

An offensive lineman from Alabama has been selected in the first round in five of the past six NFL drafts. This year, the title of top Alabama offensive lineman goes to Booker.

Tyler Booker's scouting profile

Tyler Booker was outstanding on tape this past season. Despite a disappointing season for the program overall, Booker excelled. He did not give up a single sack all season and was rewarded with first-team all-American honors.

He is a physical presence at 6-foot-5, 325 pounds. His footwork shines in his game tape, generating power when he plants his feet. He grades better as a pass-blocking offensive guard than a run-blocker, so a scheme fit would be important for someone of his profile.

Booker did not do well during last weekend’s combine drills. He had the slowest time in the 40-yard dash and was among the bottom in his vertical jump and broad jump drills. His hand size of 11 is one of the biggest among the linemen group.

Even if the guard is a less valued position, Booker should still be selected in the top 60 of the NFL draft.

Three best landing spots for Alabama OL Tyler Booker in 2025 NFL draft

3) Baltimore Ravens

Both Patrick Mekari and Ben Cleveland are set to hit free agency. Both players spent significant time manning the left guard position for the Ravens. The Ravens also need to replace left tackle Ronnie Stanley.

Tyler Booker matches what the Ravens like to do on offense. Right guard Daniel Faalele is more likely to pull for running plays, so Booker can step in at left guard and protect quarterback Lamar Jackson’s blindside. He can also help create holes on either side for running back Derrick Henry to exploit.

2) Chicago Bears

The Bears are looking at a future without their starting center and both guards from last season. Teven Jenkins, Coleman Shelton and Matt Pryor are all set to hit free agency and could get lucrative offers elsewhere. Their priority should be to bring at least one, if not two, of them back.

Even if they get two to return, there will still be a starting opening for the Bears. They have one of the league's highest pass-to-run ratios, so Booker’s grade as a pass-blocking guard is beneficial for their offensive personnel.

Fixing the offensive line would be a priority for new coach Ben Johnson, and Booker is the type of guard who can buy his quarterback more time to run some of Johnson’s more creative plays.

1) Indianapolis Colts

Starting right guard Will Fries is hitting free agency, so the Colts have a glaring need at the position. The Colts have historically built their offense around a strong offensive line, especially with all-pro Quenton Nelson manning the left guard position.

However, they have not figured out the right guard position, rotating through the likes of Mark Glowinski, Danny Pinter and Will Fries in recent years. Booker can be a key piece for the present while being the centerpiece to build the future line as Nelson ages.

