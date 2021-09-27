Tyler Lockett injury: How long will the Seahawks WR be out for?

The Seattle Seahawks suffered their second straight loss on Sunday, as they fell to the Minnesota Vikings on a 30-17 scoreline. While there wasn't a late-game debacle like last week, there was a moment of concern that may impact the next games for the team.

Tyler Lockett, the star receiver who's been a fantastic deep threat for the Seahawks over the first two weeks, suffered a knee injury midway through the third quarter. It looked like a serious injury, as he stayed down on the field for several minutes and the whole team went on to check in on the 28-year-old.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter Tyler Lockett walked off the field after being down for several minutes with an apparent knee injury. Tyler Lockett walked off the field after being down for several minutes with an apparent knee injury. https://t.co/IFYqkLzkIR

Lockett was able to walk off the field in his own power, which was a huge sign of relief considering how much his leg bent during the play. While he was down, everybody was only hoping that it was not an ACL injury, which would keep him out for the remainder of the season.

How long will Tyler Lockett remain out for the Seahawks?

But the best news for the Seahawks on a dreadful afternoon came after the game concluded. Lockett was seen walking into the locker room where he confirmed to reporters that he was 'OK' and that he avoided a major injury.

Gregg Bell @gbellseattle Tyler Lockett, walking normally from locker room to the team bus in Minnesota, tells me “I’m OK. He(the doctor) said I’m OK.” #Seahawks Tyler Lockett, walking normally from locker room to the team bus in Minnesota, tells me “I’m OK. He(the doctor) said I’m OK.” #Seahawks

The belief is that Lockett won't miss any time over the next few weeks and that he hasn't suffered an injury that's going to keep him out of games.

Lockett has been the most impressive player on the Seahawks' offense since the start of the season, amassing 278 yards and 3 touchdowns in just two games. Seahawks have a strong offense, thanks to the combination of Russell Wilson's deep ball and Lockett's speed to contribute in the vertical game.

Seattle Seahawks, Russell Wilson and Tyler Lockett

At a time when there's not much for the Seahawks to celebrate, they can at least feel relaxed that one of their main stars avoided a major injury and will continue to contribute as the team tries to get out of this uncomfortable 2021 start.

The Seahawks have had a rough start to the season with a 1-2 win-loss record heading into Week 4. They beat the Indianapolis Colts in Week 1 after a fantastic performance by Wilson, but have struggled to capitalize on the winning momentum thereafter. Seattle blew a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter against the Tennessee Titans and couldn't click as a team against the Minnesota Vikings, with Kirk Cousins having a fantastic performance.

