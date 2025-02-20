Tyler Shough NFL Draft Projection: 5 best landing spots for Louisville Cardinals QB

Tyler Shough is a polarizing quarterback prospect in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft this year. His final year with the Louisville Cardinals was surely impressive, but his age (25) and injury history are a major concern. This makes him more of a late-round flier in the draft, but there are teams that could be interested in picking him.

Tyler Shough's NFL draft profile

Tyler Shough (image credit: Getty)

Tyler Shough suffered several injuries during his college football career, which resulted in him playing for seven total seasons with three different teams. After spending three years each with the Oregon Ducks and Texas Tech Red Raiders, he landed with the Louisville Cardinals for his final season.

In his lone season with the Cardinals, Shough impressed by completing 63 percent of his passes for 3,195 yards and 23 touchdowns with just six interceptions. He also has an ideal frame for a quarterback prospect at 6-foot-5 and 225 pounds, but already being 25 years old could hurt his overall draft stock.

Tyler Shough 2025 NFL Draft projections: 5 best fits for Louisville QB

#5 - Los Angeles Rams

The Los Angeles Rams don't have a long-term plan for their quarterback position behind Matthew Stafford. Giving Tyler Shough time to develop behind him, while also working with Sean McVay, could help unlock his full potential.

#4 - New York Jets

The New York Jets are in need of a quarterback after reportedly telling Aaron Rodgers that they will be going in a different direction. They could potentially use a short-term veteran and pair him with a late-round prospect like Shough.

#3 - Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts have shown signs of being unsatisfied with Anthony Richardson, including benching him temporarily for Joe Flacco last year. They would be wise to bring in another potentially long-term option, so drafting Shough makes sense for them.

#2 - Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers made it to the NFL playoffs last year, but both of their quarterbacks are now free agents and it's unclear if they will re-sign either of them. They are expected to be targeting a veteran for another postseason run, but they could also add Shough and begin to develop a potential future plan for the position.

#1 - New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints are coming off of a massively disappointing season and are likely to be heading toward a rebuilding phase. They still have Derek Carr as their starting quarterback, but they could be transitioning away from him over time as they have many roster issues to address. Shough gives them a potential replacement without the immediate pressure to perform.

