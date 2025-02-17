Tyler Warren Draft Projection: Top 3 NFL teams that should target Penn State star

Tyler Warren is currently projected to be selected in the first round of the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft. The tight end position has produced massive results recently, including Sam LaPorta and Brock Bowers in the past two years, which could help the Penn State Nittany Lions star's draft stock. Here are three teams that should be targeting him.

Ad

Tyler Warren landing spots in 2025 NFL Draft

Tyler Warren

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

#1 - Indianapolis Colts

Ad

Trending

The Indianapolis Colts have been unable to find a reliable tight end in their offense as they are one of the weakest teams at the position. Adding another weapon for struggling quarterback prospect Anthony Richardson would seem to be a beneficial strategy for them in the draft this year, so picking an elite tight end makes sense.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Tyler Warren is one of the most established receivers in the position, joining Colston Loveland as the clear top-two tight end prospects this year. The Colts may have their choice between the two of them with the 14th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Ad

#2 - Denver Broncos

The Denver Brocnos were one of the most surprising teams last season, making it all the way to the NFL Playoffs. Some of that is due to an impressive rookie season by quarterback Bo Nix, so they should focus on surrounding him with as many weapons as possible this year.

According to Tony Pauline's 2025 NFL Mock Draft, they will do exactly that by picking Tyler Warren with the 20th overall pick in the first round. Their wide receivers room already has several legitimate options, but their tight ends are among the weakest. This would theoretically solve that problem and potentially elevate their offense to the next level.

Ad

#3 - Seattle Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks are loaded with talent at their offensive skill positions, including three legitimate wide receivers and two promising running backs. The one area that is notably weak on offense is at the tight end position, so this is an area they should consider addressing during the 2025 NFL Draft.

Tyler Warren offers significantly more upside than Noah Fant, who served as their starter last season. Taking him with the 18th overall pick would essentially complete their offense in all areas, with the exception of quarterback.

It's unclear if Geno Smith is really their long-term solution, but whoever their quarterback is going forward would greatly benefit from a weapon like Warren.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colts Fans! Check out the latest Indianapolis Colts Schedule and dive into the Colts Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.