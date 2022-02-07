WATCH: Tyrann Mathieu's nephew steals the show at Pro Bowl 2022 with 'Griddy' celebration

Tyrann Mathieu is enjoying himself at the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl despite the fact that his Kansas City Chiefs lost to the Cincinnati Bengals 27-24 last week in the AFC Championship game.

The Pro Bowl is enjoying a triumphant return as it was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The game will take place Sunday, February 6 at 3:00 p.m. EST at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

WATCH: The return of the Pro Bowl brings out the joy in everyone in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium

Jim Wyatt @jwyattsports



WATCH Check out this great moment at today’s AFC Pro Bowl practice: @Titans HC Mike Vrabel celebrates a catch made by the nephew of @Chiefs safety @Mathieu_Era , who then steals the show.WATCH Check out this great moment at today’s AFC Pro Bowl practice: @Titans HC Mike Vrabel celebrates a catch made by the nephew of @Chiefs safety @Mathieu_Era, who then steals the show. WATCH 🎥 https://t.co/swD0HUfkaA

The festivities for the Pro Bowl have been a blast for everyone, including Tyrann Mathieu's nephew, who can be seen above celebrating a touchdown catch.

The events for the Pro Bowl began with the Skills Competition on Thursday with the following players winning the corresponding events:

Russell Wilson - Precision Passing Mac Jones - Thread the Needle Micah Parsons - Fastest Man Trevon Diggs - Best Catch Justin Jefferson - Elite Dodgeball

Will Tyrann Mathieu return next season to the Kansas City Chiefs?

Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers

Tyrann Mathieu has starred in centerfield at the safety position for the Kansas City Chiefs since his arrival to the team from the Houston Texans in March 2019. His impact was widespread as he was named as a second-team All-Pro player and a first-team All-Pro player in 2020.

He was an integral part of helping the Chiefs win Super Bowl LIV over the San Francisco 49ers. But recently, the Pro Bowl safety has been venting on Twitter about some of the treatment he has received from Chiefs fans.

Here's what Mathieu had to say recently about the way he has been treated:

"It shocks me that certain things are even a topic or up for discussion. I realize though along the way, I’ve mad some people mad. I don’t regret it. It’s surprising though... all I ever did was give it my all and be true to me…Oh well."

Tyrann Mathieu @Mathieu_Era @KCCommentary It shocks me certain things are even an topic….. or up for discussion… I realize tho along the way I’ve mad some people mad, I don’t regret it. It’s surprising tho, all I ever did was give it my all and be true to me…. Oh well @KCCommentary It shocks me certain things are even an topic….. or up for discussion… I realize tho along the way I’ve mad some people mad, I don’t regret it. It’s surprising tho, all I ever did was give it my all and be true to me…. Oh well

The comments were in addition to some made after the Chiefs' loss to the Bengals in which Mathieu sounded as if his days playing in Kansas City were over and done:

“Will always remember you & many more good people! Lot to be proud of over the past 3 years. I’m thankful and grateful. I leave with a grateful heart having got the chance to play for all you good people! Thanks."

Tyrann Mathieu @Mathieu_Era 🏼 @BJ_KCSN Will you always remember you & many more good people! Lot to be proud of over the past 3 years. I’m thankful and grateful. I leave with a grateful heart having got the chance to play for all you good people! Thanks @BJ_KCSN Will you always remember you & many more good people! Lot to be proud of over the past 3 years. I’m thankful and grateful. I leave with a grateful heart having got the chance to play for all you good people! Thanks 🙏🏼

Also Read Article Continues below

It sounds as if the player affectionately known as the "Honey Badger" may be ready to take his skills elsewhere for the 2022 NFL season. For now, Kansas City fans have (at least) one last chance to see him perform in a Chiefs uniform during the Pro Bowl.

Edited by shilpa17.ram