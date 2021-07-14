Tyreek Hill 2021 Fantasy Football rankings, impact, Dynasty outlook and more

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill is a lightning bolt on the football field. The 27-year-old, five-time Pro Bowler has done nothing but speed past defenders and score TDs since joining the league in 2016.

“The Cheetah” has become a favorite for Fantasy Football players due to his insane production over his career. As the NFL season approaches, Hill once again looks like the premier wide receiver for Fantasy Football team owners.

Here's a look at Tyreek Hill's Fantasy Football projections for the 2021-2022 season.

Where will Tyreek Hill be drafted in the 2021-2022 Fantasy Football rankings?

Fantasy Football Calculator has Tyreek Hill as the 10th player in their 2021 Fantasy Football rankings for points per reception (PPR) leagues. Hill is the top-ranked receiver for PPR and Dynasty Leagues.

The Chiefs speedster has an average draft position of 10th overall and is the consensus number one WR in the draft.

(Projections are based on Fantasy Football Calculator's mock draft.)

How does the Kansas City Chiefs' offense impact Tyreek Hill's Fantasy Football performances in 2021?

The Kansas City Chiefs' offense is primed to set the NFL on fire in 2021. Tyreek Hill has arguably the best QB in the NFL with Patrick Mahomes throwing him the ball.

Speedy wide receiver Tyreek Hill is one of the greatest deep threats in NFL history and has the ability to torch teams' secondaries seemingly at will.

Fantasy Football players should be desperate to draft the Chiefs wideout this season.

Why does Tyreek Hill rank so high in Fantasy Football Dynasty Leagues?

Tyreek Hill ranks high in Dynasty Fantasy Football Leagues because he is one of the best young receivers in the NFL. He has many great seasons ahead of him, so it makes sense fantasy players want to draft him ASAP.

In Dynasty Leagues, fantasy owners retain most or all of their players from year to year. Most fantasy football websites have Hill ranked as their top Dynasty League wide receiver.

Tyreek Hill's strengths and weaknesses heading into the 2021-2022 Fantasy Football season

Tyreek Hill's strengths: Speed! Hill has such unbelievable pace that few NFL defenders can cope with him. When Patrick Mahomes throws the ball deep, it's very difficult to beat the Chiefs receiver to the ball.

Tyreek Hill's weaknesses: Hill is a small wide receiver at just five-foot-10 and 183 pounds, so there's always the chance that he could get injured, but so far he's had a relatively injury-free NFL career.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha