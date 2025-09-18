Tyreek Hill or Khalil Shakir Week 3 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Fantasy Football projection for WRs explored

Tyreek Hill and Khalil Shakir find themselves in a head-to-head matchup this week. The Miami Dolphins travel north to face the Buffalo Bills in a divisional rivalry on Thursday Night Football.

In primetime, things can get out of hand, meaning both these wide receivers could put up big numbers. Nonetheless, it's important to make informed decisions when it comes to your fantasy team.

Let's dig into this game and find out which of the two receivers is the better starting option for Thursday night.

Tyreek Hill fantasy football Week 3 projection

NFL: New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins - Source: Imagn

Tyreek Hill started the season slowly in a crushing 33-8 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on opening weekend, recording only 40 receiving yards. It left him with 6.0 fantasy points.

However, he found his rhythm in Week 2 against the New England Patriots. In a 33-27 loss for Miami, he still crossed the 100-yard mark with 109 receiving yards, good enough for 13.90 fantasy points.

He's predicted to take a slight dip to 12.78 versus the Bills on Thursday night, facing a Buffalo defense that ranks sixth in the league in stopping opposing wideouts.

Dolphins tight end Darren Waller is out with a hip injury, and while wideout Jaylen Waddle is expected to play, he might be hampered by his shoulder issue. This leaves Hill as the clear WR1 for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in Week 3.

Khalil Shakir fantasy football Week 3 projection

Khalil Shakir's production has been fluctuating to start the campaign. After putting up 9.40 fantasy points on opening weekend, he fell to 1.70 the following week. However, it's been hard to determine the best wide receiver on the Bills.

Josh Palmer has been consistent, but hasn't surpassed 9.0 fantasy points in a week yet. Keon Coleman, on the other hand, has been fluctuating wildly, scoring 21.20 points one week and 4.10 the next.

Tight end Dalton Kincaid has arguably been quarterback Josh Allen's best receiver, putting up the most consistent numbers. This naturally raises questions about Shakir's ceiling heading into Thursday night.

Tyreek Hill or Khalil Shakir Week 3 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em

According to Sportskeeda's Who Should I Start? tool, Tyreek Hill holds a small edge over Khalil Shakir. Hill is projected to score 14.2 fantasy points, while Shakir is expected to put up 12.0.

Both wideouts are predicted to record small yardage on the ground, but Hill holds the high ground in receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns.

Given the mixed salad in the Bills' receiving room, look for Miami's clear-cut WR1 to have the bigger game on Thursday Night Football.

