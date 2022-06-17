Tyreek Hill is putting pressure on Tua Tagovailoa with all the Patrick Mahomes comparisons

Tyreek Hill might've pushed the idea of praising his new teammate a bit too far when he recently compared Tua Tagovailoa to his former teammate in Kansas City QB Patrick Mahomes.

The newly-signed Dolphins wideout caused ripples throughout the NFL world with his highly disputed suggestion.

There is no need to get into a heated debate about whether Tagovailoa is indeed better than Mahomes in certain parts of the game. However, it is fair to point out that Hill is putting his new quarterback at a serious disadvantage when it comes to managing expectations for the 2022 season.

Tyreek Hill has put a clear public relations plan in place for his Dolphins tenure

Whether intentional or not, the receiver has placed Tagovailoa on an unfair pedestal this season. So let's say Tagovailoa does show up and live up to his potential. That would be great for everyone in Miami and would likely give the quarterback a lucrative new deal.

However, it is the alternative to the situation that's unsettling. The case in which he does not live up to the hype, and notably hold Hill and the rest of the offense back in terms of production.

By placing him on a pedestal, Hill is racking unnecessary pressure onto the shoulders of the young quarterback. Playing with a straining amount of expectations has rarely seen quarterbacks perform well. Only a rare hand full of quarterbacks in history could/can do this very well.

Despite the downside to the comments, there is a natural explanation for all of it. That being the simple fact that the receiver is just looking to hype up his new quarterback. He is not the first receiver to do so and is likely tired of hearing criticism about someone he is now working closely with.

Tyreek Hill is a blazingly fast wide receiver and Tagovailoa has shown signs of pinpoint accuracy in the past. The two certainly stand to make a formidable duo on paper. The speedster is famous for how he can both downright run by corners on a go-route and also rack up significant yards after catch when hauling in short throws.

If Tagovailoa can form a deep connection with his new quarterback, defenses will certainly have something to compensate for. As their relationship will likely be constructed in the short-pass game, the speedy wideout will have plenty of opportunities to rack up a lot of yards after the catch.

