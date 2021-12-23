Is Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill vaccinated?

Star wide receiver Tyreek Hill was placed on the COVID reserve list this week by the Kansas City Chiefs. On Monday, the Chiefs added Hill, tight end Travis Kelce, defensive lineman Chris Jones, and kicker Harrison Butker. The total number of Chiefs players on the COVID reserve list is now 13. Although Kelce’s vaccination status has been confirmed, the question of Tyreek Hill’s status will also be an important factor in whether the wide receiver can play in Week 16.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Chiefs’ TE Travis Kelce is being placed on the Reserve/COVID list, sources tell ESPN. But he is vaccinated so there’s a chance he’s back for Sunday with the new return-to-play protocols. Chiefs’ TE Travis Kelce is being placed on the Reserve/COVID list, sources tell ESPN. But he is vaccinated so there’s a chance he’s back for Sunday with the new return-to-play protocols.

Tyreek Hill’s vaccination status unclear

There are no reports confirming Tyreek Hill’s vaccination status. The Chiefs did not immediately rule out Hill, so that means the Chiefs’ top wide receiver might have a chance to play in Week 16 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Although Tyreek Hill’s vaccination status is unclear, the Chiefs reported at the beginning of the season that their rate of vaccinations stood at 95%.

L’Jarius Sneed Fan Account @TheWitt3r Why didn’t Tyreek Hill just outrun COVID? No chance it could keep up with him Why didn’t Tyreek Hill just outrun COVID? No chance it could keep up with him

With the NFL’s new COVID protocol rules, both Hill and Kelce have a chance to play this week, depending on the circumstances. If Tyreek Hill is vaccinated, he has a chance to play on Sunday, as long as he is asymptomatic for, at least, 24 hours and can return with a negative test. If he is not vaccinated and returns with a positive test, NFL protocols for unvaccinated players would require Hill to quarantine for 10 days. If he was a close contact, the quarantine period would only be 5 days. The close contact designation is the only way Tyreek Hill can play this week if he is an unvaccinated player.

The 10-4 Chiefs have a seven-game winning streak and are looking to secure the top seed in the AFC. They play the Pittsburgh Steelers at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, December 26, 2021. As was the case with Week 15, if the COVID surge increases exponentially, the NFL could postpone the game, if more players test positive in Kansas City.

