Tyreek Hill’s wife Keeta Vaccaro shows off toned abs in red gym fit

Despite the domestic disputes with the Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill earlier this month, his wife, Keeta Vaccaro, is working on herself as she showed off her toned abs in a recent Instagram post.

On Monday, Vaccaro gave fans an insight into her abs and cardio workout, as she rocked a red set.

In the first story, Vaccaro took a mirror selfie and sat on the yoga mat beside her dumbbells.

In the following story, she used a Peloton original bike, setting the speed at 18.4 MPH, completing 0.04 miles in distance while getting started on the workout.

Vaccaro also showed off the view from her indoor bicycle, capturing the beautiful sunset, the clouds, the palm trees and the ocean.

In a reel posted later, Vaccaro shared her abs routine with the fans, including 20 crunches, 20 toe taps, 20 dead bugs and a 30-second plank. Hill's wife recommended repeating the set three times.

Hill's wife also recently teased the launch of her upcoming tech company, CurrentSea. The brand aims to be an all-in-one platform for all influencer agencies, managing campaigns from start to finish while personalizing the client's experience with unique colours and features.

Did Tyreek Hill's wife Keeta Vaccaro file for divorce?

After marrying in 2023, Tyreek Hill's wife, Keeta, filed for divorce from the Dolphins star after videos of their domestic disputes went viral. TMZ reported on April 9 that they obtained the papers confirming Vaccaro has filed for a divorce from Hill.

According to a Sunny Isles Beach Police Department incident report, Keeta's mother called the police when she saw the Dolphins WR throw a computer in his apartment, and then pick up his daughter.

According to the reports, Hill's frustration stemmed from a comment by Keeta when she accused him of not being involved enough in his daughter's life. While the police made no arrests as the fight didn't reach a physical situation, the Dolphins released their statement on the matter:

"On Monday, we were informed that the police were called to Tyreek Hill’s home, and after conversations with Tyreek and members of his family, the police departed the residence without further incident and the case was closed.

"We have since been in communication with Tyreek and the NFL and will have no further comment on the matter."

This is the second time Vaccaro and Hill have found themselves wanting an out from their marriage, as the Dolphins star filed for divorce as well, but then later withdrew it, saying it was a mistake.

