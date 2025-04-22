Tyreek Hill accused of using baby daughter to exert control over estranged wife Keeta Vaccaro

NFL star Tyreek Hill is facing serious accusations from his wife, Keeta Vaccaro. In an exclusive court document acquired by Daily Mail, she says he allegedly used their 4-month-old baby girl, Capri, to try to control her during their messy split.

According to the report published by Daily Mail on Monday, Keeta filed an emergency request after Hill suddenly came home after being gone for days and took Capri away without her consent, even though the police were called. She claims Hill forced his way in and left with their daughter, even though no shared parenting plan was in place.

This happened on April 17, 10 days after a big fight that led Keeta to file for divorce. She claims Hill was aggressive during that earlier fight. When she tried to stop him from taking Capri, police said she couldn’t because there was no legal order in place.

In her court papers, Keeta says Hill has never taken care of their daughter by himself. She says he hasn’t changed diapers, put her to sleep, or done anything alone as a parent. Now, she believes he took the baby not to care for her but to try to control the situation.

Keeta's lawyers also alleged that Hill put their house up for sale, took her car, and tried to keep her away from her family. She believes he’s doing this to make her feel powerless and force her to give up her rights in their marriage.

She’s asking the court to give her full control of their Miami apartment and to make sure Hill can only see Capri with someone watching because she’s worried about their emotional safety.

Tyreek Hill and Keeta Vaccaro got married in November 2023, but things went bad quickly. Hill filed for divorce soon after but later said it was a mistake.

Miami Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill has multiple kids

NFL star Tyreek Hill is the father of multiple children from different relationships and provides financial support to four women, with amounts ranging from thousands of dollars per month to private agreements.

The most well-known arrangement is with Crystal Espinal, the mother of his three children. He pays her $13,500 per month in child support.

With Kimberly Kaylee Baker, the mother of his daughter, the support initially began at $2,500 per month but increased to $10,000 a month following legal proceedings.

For Brittany Lackner, the details of the support were kept private. Hill initially offered $2,500, but they later came to a private agreement. Hill has a son with Brittany.

Camille Valmon, the mother of another of Tyreek Hill’s children, a son, has not shared any financial details.

