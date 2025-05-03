Tyreek Hill trade: 3 packages Dolphins could accept to part ways with 8x Pro Bowler

Tyreek Hill's name has come up in trade talks after recent off-field problems and rumors that the Miami Dolphins may be retooling their roster. The eight-time Pro Bowl wideout has been a foundation of Miami's offense since coming to town in 2022.

Dolphins general manager Chris Grier responded to the rumors on April 15.

"That is not anything that we're pursuing," Grier said, according to NFL reporter Tom Pelissero. "Who knows? If someone wants to come and give me two first-round picks, we'll consider it."

While Grier's asking price of two first-round picks appears steep, several teams might consider trading for Hill despite his age and $90 million contract. His production dipped below 1,000 receiving yards last season for the first time since 2019, despite playing all 17 games.

The financial implications for Miami are significant. Trading Tyreek Hill before June 1 would result in $28.3 million in dead money on the Dolphins' books. This substantial cap hit makes any potential deal complicated but not impossible.

3 Tyreek Hill trade deals that make sense for the Miami Dolphins

NFL: Miami Dolphins at New York Jets - Source: Imagn

Based on recent reports and team needs, three potential trade packages emerge as possibilities for the Dolphins if they decide to move on from their star receiver.

#1. Dallas Cowboys Package: A third-round pick that could become a second-rounder based on performance metrics.

The Cowboys need another star receiver to complement CeeDee Lamb, giving quarterback Dak Prescott a dangerous receiving duo.

Last month, an NFL general manager told the Miami Herald's Barry Jackson that a "2026 third-round pick that could become a second-rounder if Hill meets certain thresholds" might be realistic compensation.

According to Jackson's report, this aligns with Hill's age and the "off-field issues that have swirled around" him.

#2. Kansas City Chiefs Package: A conditional third-round pick plus a veteran player

Rumors of a Chiefs-Tyreek Hill reunion have circulated since he departed Kansas City. Grier's asking price of two first-rounders makes a direct return unlikely. However, a conditional pick coupled with a veteran player might tempt the Dolphins if they're looking to retool rather than rebuild.

#3. San Francisco 49ers Package: Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk in a straight player swap

The most intriguing scenario comes from Bleacher Report's Mitchel Milani, who proposed a direct swap of Tyreek Hill for 49ers receiver Brandon Aiyuk. This deal would give Miami a younger receiver (27) who just signed a four-year, $120 million extension.

San Francisco faces salary cap challenges with quarterback Brock Purdy due for a significant payday. NBC Sports' Matt Maiocco reported in March that the 49ers aren't shutting down trade talks involving Aiyuk despite his recent extension.

For Miami, this deal addresses the age concern while maintaining offensive firepower. The Dolphins would secure a receiver entering his prime rather than potentially exiting it.

The Dolphins must weigh Hill's declining production. His yards-per-game average has dropped consistently since 2021, and at 31, speed-dependent receivers typically face steeper performance declines.

