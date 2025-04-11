Tyreek Hill trade: 5 teams who should pursue Dolphins WR

Tyreek Hill is one of the best wide receivers of the past decade. He has the most receiving yards (11,098), fourth most receptions (798) and the third most receiving touchdowns (82) since 2016. Hill can play from both the slot and the outside with his unique blend of skills and talents, something valuable to almost any team.

Hill is a Super Bowl champion, a five time First-Team All-Pro, and an eight time Pro Bowler. However, he has been quite vocal in his desire to return to a winning team after not having much playoff success since joining the Miami Dolphins.

As a result, let's take a look at five teams who should pursue Miami Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill:

Five teams who should trade for Miami Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill

#1) Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers need a WR. 1 and Tyreek Hill wants to win. The combination of these two aspects makes the Packers a natural fit. Jayden Reed is a great slot receiver, but the team still needs an alpha WR to help in the passing game, a belief publicly shared by RB Josh Jacobs this offseason as well.

The Packers have a solid defense and are ready to win now with QB Jordan Love leading the offense. Tyreek Hill to Green Bay would push the team firmly into the Super Bowl conversation.

#2) Detroit Lions

The Lions already have one of the best offenses in the league. They have two elite RB's (David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs), arguably the best slot receiver in the league (Amon-Ra St. Brown), and a phenomenal TE (Sam Laporta).

However, the team is lacking a true outside X receiver and is in a Super Bowl window right now. This is the time to win in Detroit, and Tyreek Hill would push this offense to another level of production.

#3) Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills fans, turn away. Yes, the individual who caused you so much playoff pain over the years in Kansas City and a division rival in Miami is the receiver you need.

Josh Allen needs a No. 1 receiver. Although the committee approach worked well last year, there were times where it felt that Allen needed a consistent target when the time mattered most. Hill would be the perfect player in Buffalo to command targets and take the Bills offense to the next level.

#4) Los Angeles Chargers

Ladd McConkey emerged as a phenomenal receiver for Justin Herbert in 2024. However, he was most productive from the slot. Hill can play on the outside and be a great complement to McConkey.

In an offensive unit where various receivers struggled with drops in 2024, Hill can help out Herbert and the Chargers with more consistency and production on the outside.

#5) Seattle Seahawks

Seattle lost DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett this offseason and completely changed their WR group. Jaxon Smith-Njigba is still in Seattle, but Sam Darnold could use another option to really push this team into the playoffs.

