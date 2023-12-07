Tyreek Hill zeroes in on blame game in Bill Belichick vs Mac Jones debate

Tyreek Hill is among the best receivers in the NFL this season. He and the Miami Dolphins look like Super Bowl contenders, as the playoffs are on the horizon. However, the same cannot be said for the Patriots, who are currently 2-10. Hill knows New England well, as Miami plays in the AFC East with the Patriots.

The quarterback situation with Mac Jones and head coach Bill Belichick has been a source of concern for the Patriots camp. Hill discussed the subject in a recent edition of his Vocal Podcast Network podcast, "It Needed to Be Said."

“I just think coach Belichick is putting my dawg in a bad situation," Hill said. "He put my dawg, Mac Jones, in a bad situation. I love Mac Jones; I love his personality; I love how he carries himself; I love how he competes. I just love everything about him. I feel like they’re doing a bad job of putting him in situations like this. I feel like they’re trying to get him out of New England."

"Probably the coaches don’t like him," Hill added. "It’s probably one of the situations where he and the coaches don’t have a situation. Because Mac does have an outside personality. Mac Jones is from Florida. Think about the personalities. I’m just saying, Mac Jones QB1.”

Belichick benched the Patriots' top pick in the 2021 NFL Draft for Bailey Zappe in Week 10 against the Colts and the New York Giants the following week. Some are pointing fault at the legendary head coach, while others think Jones deserved to be benched, supporting Belichick's decision.

The Patriots rank last in the league in points per game and near the bottom in passing touchdowns.

Who is the Patriots' starting quarterback for Thursday Night Football?

All signs point to Zappe starting on TNF against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Jones started 11 games this season for the New England Patriots, throwing for 2,120 yards with 10 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. Zappe started last week against the Los Angeles Chargers, throwing for 141 yards in a loss.

Tyreek Hill versus Belichick's Patriots all-time

Tyreek Hill vs. New England Patriots this season

Tyreek Hill has faced the Patriots eight times, four times with the Miami Dolphins, and four times with the Kansas City Chiefs. The Super Bowl champion has had success against Belichick's New England defense.

He has 49 receptions for 702 yards with seven touchdowns and one on the ground versus the Patriots all-time.

Tyreek Hill has three 100-yard games versus New England, including 112 yards this season in Week 8.

We will have to wait and see how he fares against them next season, as both teams have faced off twice already.