Tyrod Taylor injury update: Giants suffer another health scare in Week 8 vs. Jets

New York Giants quarterback Tyrod Taylor has exited his side's Week 8 game against rivals, the New York Jets. The veteran shotcaller went down early in the game with an apparent rib injury, and he has been officially ruled out for the remainder of the game. Undrafted rookie Tommy DeVito has stepped into the game to replace the one-time Pro Bowler.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Taylor has now been ruled out with a rib injury and has been taken to a local hospital. Giants fans and Taylor's teammates will hope that the proven veteran gets better soon.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Tyrod Taylor's injury history

Tyrod Taylor has been in the NFL for over a decade, and as you can imagine, the veteran passer has had his fair share of injuries.

Be an NFL GM, make draft decisions, and experience the thrill with our NFL Mock Draft Simulator

Taylor's first NFL injury came in October 2015 when he was a member of the Buffalo Bills. Taylor suffered a grade 2 knee MCL sprain and missed two games. He was back at the end of his spell on the sidelines and assumed his position as a member of the team's quarterback committee.

Then, on Jan. 7, 2018, Taylor sustained a grade 1 concussion after getting injured toward the end of Buffalo's wild card loss to Jacksonville. He didn't miss any game as the injury occurred in his team's last game for the season. He had the chance to recover fully from the concussion and come back for the next season in full health.

Expand Tweet

Taylor's next significant injury came in 2020 when, on Sept. 20, he suffered a punctured lung after pregame warm-ups in the Chargers' Week 2 contest against the Kansas City Chiefs. That was Taylor's most serious injury to date, and he eventually was ruled out for six regular season games.

A punctured lung is a pretty serious injury for a high-level sportsman, but thankfully, the veteran passer returned to the gridiron after a long spell on the sidelines.

On Sept. 19, 2021, Taylor had a grade 2 thigh hamstring strain sustained during his time with the Houston Texans. Taylor was forced out of a game against the Browns with a hamstring injury. He missed six regular season games as a result.

Since that injury, Tyrod Taylor has been mostly injury-free up until tonight's setback. His status would become clearer in the next couple of days.