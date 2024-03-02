Tyron Smith career earnings: How much money did Cowboys OT rack up in his NFL career? 

Tyron Smith has played with the Dallas Cowboys throughout his entire 13-year NFL career, but it seems he could be leaving the club, based on reports.

Early on Saturday morning, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network claimed that the seasoned offensive lineman is "unlikely" to return to Dallas for his 14th season with the team when free agency opens. Given that Smith is an eight-time Pro Bowler, there should be no trouble for him to find suitors willing to make fresh contract offers.

Let's take a look at Smith's earnings across his 13-year NFL career so far ahead of the 2024 season:

Tyron Smith career earnings in the spotlight

Tyron Smith, a left tackle, was chosen by the Dallas Cowboys with their ninth overall pick in the first round of the 2011 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $12.5 million contract when he first joined the league, with a signing bonus of $7.6 million and an average salary of $3.1 million per year.

Smith started every game and was recognized for his performance by being named to the NFL All-Rookie Team in his first season in the NFL. He was also selected to his first Pro Bowl and was regarded as one of the league's best three offensive tackles in his third season in the league.

He became the best-paid offensive lineman in the NFL at the time when he inked an eight-year, $97.7 million extension deal with the Cowboys in July 2014. According to Spotrac, that agreement also had a $10 million signing bonus, $22.1 million in guaranteed funds and an average yearly salary of $12.2 million.

According to Spotrac, Smith has made $119.1 million over the course of his 13-year Dallas Cowboys career. He has appeared in eight Pro Bowls, got selected to the NFL 2010 All-Decade Team and been a member of the First and Second teams of the All-Pro team five times.

What is Tyron Smith's net worth?

Tyron Smith's estimated net worth is $21.1 million, according to The US Sun. Although his NFL contracts are reportedly his primary source of income, he also receives money from sponsorships and brand endorsements.

Nike, Panini, Pepsi and other businesses are among those with which Smith has had endorsement agreements.