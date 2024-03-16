Tyron Smith Contract: How much will 8x Pro Bowl OT earn in Jets deal?

Tyron Smith is a Dallas Cowboys legend, with the offensive tackle earning multiple All-Pro nods during this time there. The Cowboys drafted Smith in 2011, and he has since been an immovable force in their offensive line.

However, after an injury-ravaged last couple of seasons, Smith and the Cowboys decided to part ways. The eight-time Pro Bowler has since inked a one-year agreement with the New York Jets that could be worth up to $20 million.

He'll join former divisional rival Aaron Rodgers as the Jets attempt to win their first Super Bowl since "Broadway" Joe Namath's days.

Tyron Smith's career earnings

Tyron Smith has been a top-tier offensive tackle for most of his career. Hence, it shouldn't be surprising that per Spotrac, he has earned $119,097,504 in 13 years playing in the NFL.

Smith has only played for one franchise in his professional football career: the Dallas Cowboys, who selected Smith with the No. 9 pick in the 2011 NFL draft. He has since started 161 times for the team, most of which were as the first name on the offensive line sheet.

Why did Tyron Smith join the New York Jets?

It thus begs the question, why did one of the longest-tenured Cowboys depart from America's team? Here's what Smith recently told NFL Insider Josina Anderson:

"I would’ve love to have stayed home in Dallas, but as we all know it’s a business the way it works. I still feel like the Jets have an opportunity to win it, and anything I can do for the team to help them out, I’m going to do me best to do it.”

Anderson continued by adding that while Smith told her he has not spoken with Aaron Rodgers yet, he said this about playing with the Jets' QB1:

"I feel like it's going to be amazing. Of course, me being with Dallas, he's kicked our butts twice in the playoffs — so I know what he's capable of. Honestly, I’m just excited about the opportunity.”

It's clear that following his time with the Cowboys, Smith fancied a new challenge. He'll have that with Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets, a team on a long playoff drought. This could be a new beginning for a modern NFL icon.

How do you think Tyron Smith and the Jets will fare next season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.