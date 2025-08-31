Tyrone Tracy or Cam Skattebo: Which Giants RB should you draft in 2025?

Tyrone Tracy and Cam Skattebo will share the backfield for the New York Giants in 2025. While Tracy had a surprisingly good season in 2024, Skattebo is coming from a dominant season in college football, where he had 1,711 yards and 11 touchdowns for Arizona State.

Both players will compete for the starter job with the New York Giants, so which one should you consider for your fantasy football team?

Tyrone Tracy fantasy outlook

Tracy's impact was notable as soon as he became the starter for the Giants, taking over from Devin Singletary. Despite playing with virtually no passing offense, and with the offensive line struggling, he averaged 4.4 yards per carry during the season, with 839 yards and five touchdowns total.

He's now expected to be the starter for a full season. With three games surpassing the 100 rushing yards, and also working as a contributor in the passing game, this is certainly a fun year to have Tracy as a sleeper on your team.

His ADP is No. 73 and he's considered running back No. 28 in Fantasy Pros' rankings for the upcoming season.

Cam Skattebo fantasy outlook

With Tracy as a starter, naturally, Skattebo has lower projections. The fourth-round pick also missed time during the offseason through injuries, so he's certain to have lower volume than his teammate. Even though he's a rookie coming from a great college season, he's unlikely to be a feature.

However, he's not that far from his teammate in many running back rankings. He's considered running back No. 38 for Fantasy Pros and has an ADP of No. 103. The belief is that he can earn a bigger volume throughout the season.

Tyrone Tracy vs Cam Skattebo: Who should I draft?

Based on the facts above, it's clear that Tracy is a better option for fantasy football purposes. His production as a rookie in 2024 was already positive, but the definite reason is actually very simple: he'll have a higher number of carries.

With two young running backs on the roster and hoping to build a new offensive style, the Giants are expected to go with Tracy, who's already NFL-proven. This makes him a more attractive option.

