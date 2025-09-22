  • home icon
  • Tyrone Tracy injury update: Should Fantasy managers be concerned about Giants RB after brutal injury vs Chiefs

Tyrone Tracy injury update: Should Fantasy managers be concerned about Giants RB after brutal injury vs Chiefs

By Rob Gullo
Modified Sep 22, 2025 19:47 GMT
Kansas City Chiefs v New York Giants - Source: Getty
Kansas City Chiefs v New York Giants - Source: Getty

With a little over a minute left in the first quarter of last night's Sunday Night Football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, New York Giants running back Tyrone Tracy suffered a shoulder injury.

Tracy caught a pass from Russell Wilson, and lowered his shoulder as two Chiefs players hit him towards the sideline before he went out of bounds. After making contact with Chiefs cornerback Jaylen Watson, Tracy sat on the ground, holding his shoulder, seemingly in pain. Tracy left the game and did not return back.

Following the injury, the Giants got some bad news on Monday regarding Tracy's shoulder. Tracy suffered a disclocated shoulder, and is expected to miss time. He could even be placed on injured reserve, and if he is, he will miss a minimum of four weeks.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Prior to exiting the game, Tracy had seven carries for 29 yards and had two receptions for seven yards. Tracy was selected in the fifth-round of the 2024 NFL Draft, and had a productive rookie season with the Giants, gaining over 1,000 scrimmage yards on offense and scoring six touchdowns.

Fantasy owners shouldn't be too concerend about Tracy's injury, as he has yet to be placed on injurd reserve. This shows a sign that the Giants are confident he can make a quicker return.

It's Cam Skattebo time in New York following Tyrone Tracy's shoulder injury

Kansas City Chiefs v New York Giants - Source: Getty
Cam Skattebo was drafted by the New York Giants in the 2025 NFL Draft in the fourth-round (105th overall.) While the Giants looked to add to their backfield when they selected him, the pick became even more useful with Tracy going down early in the season with an injury.

Through the Giants' first three games this season, Skattebo has been a spark plug to the offense. He currently leads the team in rushing attempts (23), rushing yards (102), and rushing touchdowns (2) while averaging 4.4 yards per carry.

Skattebo, being a battering ram and physical running back that he is, brings a different kind of intensity and energy to the Giants' offense.

With Tracy sidelined for at least a few weeks with his shoulder injury, this could open the door for Skattebo as becoming the feature back or getting more of a split when Tracy returns.

Running back Devin Singletary is also expected to get an increased workload with Tracy out. Singletary had a season-high four carries last night with Tracy out, bringing his season total to 11.

This Sunday, the Giants will host the Los Angeles Chargers at 1:00 p.m. and Skattebo is slated to get his first career NFL start.

