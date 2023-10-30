Tyson Bagent net worth: Bears QB's wealth in 2023 explored

Tyson Bagent didn't have a great start to his 2023 NFL season as of Week 8. He recorded 232 yards on 25 passes and scored a rushing touchdown against Los Angeles Chargers. Not to mention, the QB also threw two interceptions as his team fell to a 30-13 defeat on Sunday, October 29.

While some Chicago fans were left furious with Bagent's display, others were quick to point out that he's still a rookie. However, the signal caller still has quite a lucrative net worth.

As per reports, Bagent is estimated at around $4 million in 2023. He has made a small fortune through his football career and through endorsement deals.

Bagent was signed by Chicago as an undrafted free agent in the offseason. Per Spotrac, he signed a three-year, $2,720,000 contract with the Bears. The deal included a $25,000 signing bonus and $25,000 in guaranteed money.

Bagent, who played college football with the Shepherd Rams, reportedly also has an endorsement deal with 'The Toe Spacer'. However, he will definitely look to sign a few more contracts with top brands as his NFL career progresses.

A look at Tyson Bagent's stats in the 2023 NFL season

Tyson Bagent has completed 56 of his 80 passes for 477 yards and one touchdown for the Chicago Bears this season. He has also recorded 27 rushing yards and two touchdowns on the ground across three games.

Bagent made his NFL debut against the Minnesota Vikings on Oct. 15, replacing the injured Justin Fields, who exited the game with a thumb injury. He completed 10 of 14 passes for 83 yards, with one rushing touchdown, as the Bears suffered a 19-13 loss.

In Week 7, Bagent threw for 162 yards on 21 passes with one touchdown as he led Chicago to a 30-12 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. It was the rookie quarterback's first win as a starter for the franchise.

However, Bagent and the Bears suffered a 30-13 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 8, leaving Chicago fourth in the AFC North with a 2-5 record.