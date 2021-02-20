U.S. Congressman Colin Allred's NFL career

Former NFL player and U.S. Congressman Colin Allred was born and raised in North Dallas. He played football at Hillcrest High School and was a standout athlete. Allred earned a full-ride scholarship to Baylor University.

Allred had a great senior season at Baylor University. In the 11 games that he played, Colin Allred recorded 73 total tackles, 9 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, 1 interception and a defensive touchdown. He finished the 2005 season ranked in the top ten in both the NCAA and the Big 12 for interceptions returned for touchdowns.

Colin Allred was accepted into law school but turned it down to fulfill his dream of playing in the NFL. The Tennessee Titans signed the former Baylor linebacker as an undrafted free agent in 2006. His best two years in the NFL was during the 2008 and 2009 NFL seasons.

FLIPPED SEAT: Former NFL player Colin Allred (D) has defeated Rep. Pete Sessions (R), a 22-year incumbent, in Texas pic.twitter.com/VQxgOT7Wne — NowThis (@nowthisnews) November 7, 2018

The last season that Colin Allred played in the NFL was in the 2010 NFL season. Eight years later on November 6, 2018, he was elected into the United States House of Representatives for the 32nd district of Texas. With that being said, let's take a look at how Colin Allred's NFL career turned out.

The four-year NFL career of U.S. Congressman Colin Allred

Former Tennessee Titans LB Colin Allred

During the 2007 NFL season, Colin Allred appeared in three games for the Tennessee Titans. He recorded three tackles in those three games. The following year, Allred set career highs.

Colin Allred appeared in 12 games for the Titans, recording a career high 19 total tackles, and two quarterback hits. During the 2010 NFL season, Colin Allred made another career moment in the NFL. He started two of the twelve games he played with the Titans.Allred tied his career high in total tackles and quarterback hits.

Advertisement

In his four-year NFL career, Colin Allred appeared in 32 total games but only started in two of those games. Allred ended his NFL career with 46 total tackles and four hits on the quarterback.

October 14, 2010 the Tennessee Titans placed Colin Allred on injured reserve because of a neck injury. The former Titans linebacker had surgery a couple days after being injured. In March of 2011, the Titans did not re-sign Allred making him an unrestricted free agent.

Colin Allred is a Civil Rights attorney and former NFL player who believes in a #Texas that works for EVERYONE. He fights for affordable healthcare. He fights for good jobs. He fights for #TX32. I proudly stand with @ColinAllredTX in his campaign for congress. pic.twitter.com/xMjM5NnFJ1 — Joaquin Castro (@Castro4Congress) July 24, 2018

The 2010 NFL season was the last time Colin Allred played in the NFL. After the injury Colin Allred went back to school to earn his law degree. He is now a U.S. Congressman representing the 32nd District of Texas.