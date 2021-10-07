Urban Meyer addresses resignation rumors, questions about marriage after bar video

Urban Meyer's situation with the Jacksonville Jaguars continues to get worse by the day.

In addition to the winless start to the season, Meyer has been involved in several off-field incidents that have become significant distractions for the team.

The most recent happened after the Jaguars' loss on Thursday Night Football when he did not travel back to Jacksonville. Instead, he stayed in Ohio, where he previously coached for Ohio State University. Videos then surfaced online of a woman, who wasn't his wife, giving Meyer a lap dance.

Meyer's actions, combined with his negative record on the field, have analysts calling for his dismissal already. It's certainly not the best look to see a head coach putting himself in these situations as the Jaguars try to develop Trevor Lawrence, their rookie quarterback.

Meyer states that he's not going to resign

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Meyer addressed the team on Wednesday to apologize for his actions. The coach said that he cares for two things, his family and his players and that he embarrassed both of them with the video.

Meyer apologized to Jaguars players earlier in the week, but he didn't address the whole team in a single meeting, making players skeptical about whether he truly felt sorry.

The team meeting was another one of Meyer's attempts to make amends to the situation. On Tuesday, team owner Shad Khan released a statement saying that while he felt Meyer's apologies were sincere, the head coach needed to regain the Jaguars' trust. The statement read:

"I have addressed this matter with Urban. Specifics of our conversation will be held in confidence. What I will say is his conduct last weekend was inexcusable. I appreciate Urban's remorse, which I believe is sincere. Now, he must regain our trust and respect. That will require a personal commitment from Urban to everyone who supports, represents or plays for our team. I am confident he will deliver."

During a Wednesday press conference, Meyer added that he has not considered resigning over the situation and that the NFL has not fined him.

Even without official punishment, it's clear that Meyer has a lot of work to do to regain confidence from his team, both from the players and the ownership. His previous tenures with the Florida Gators and the Ohio State Buckeyes had some off-field problems and he's once again in the news for the wrong reasons in Jacksonville.

Simply put, Meyer needs to be better in those situations and stop being a distraction for his team, especially one that is 0-4.

