Vernon Davis net worth: Exploring ex-NFL TE's wealth in 2024

Vernon Davis is one of the best tight ends of his era. The former sixth-overall pick has enjoyed a success-laden career. He's a two-time Pro Bowler.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Davis' financial worth is $16 million. The one-time Super Bowl-winning tight end made his money playing on the Gridiron and via endorsement deals.

How much did Vernon Davis earn in his NFL career?

According to Spotrac, Vernon Davis' career earnings stand at $78,681,846 in his NFL career. The Maryland product was a sought-after tight end coming out of college, and the San Francisco 49ers selected him super early in the 2006 NFL Draft (sixth overall pick).

Davis made the most of his career earnings with the San Francisco 49ers. According to Spotrac, Davis made $59,091,405 during his decade-long stint with the franchise.

Upon leaving San Francisco, the Pro Bowler took his talents to the Denver Broncos, earning $2,477,941 in half a season. Davis also racked up $17,112,500 playing for the Washington Redskins at the tail end of his career.

Vernon Davis played in the NFL for 14 years

Vernon Davis was a specimen tight end during his glory days. The Maryland alum was a spectacular pass catcher, a willing blocker, and a thorough team player.

He was a crucial part of the San Francisco 49ers' offense for a decade after being drafted in 2006. Davis played the game correctly and mastered catching touchdowns in traffic. His most impressive personal achievement was co-leading the league in receiving touchdowns in 2009. His performances in 2009 led to his first Pro Bowl nod, an achievement he would replicate in 2013 while still with the 49ers.

Davis left San Francisco in 2015 and promptly won a Super Bowl ring with the Denver Broncos.

Davis rounded out his playing days catching passes for the Washington Redskins. He announced his retirement after appearing in a career-low four games in the 2019 NFL season.