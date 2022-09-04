Video of Tom Brady playing catch with Kanye West's son Saint resurfaces amid Kim Kardashian - Pete Davidson drama

Quarterback Tom Brady and his popularity reaches well beyond the football field as he's a mega-celebrity off the field. Recently, a video resurfaced of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback playing catch with musician Kanye West's son, Saint. The reappearance of the video comes after businesswoman and media personality Kim Kardashian's breakup with comedian Pete Davidson.

The quarterback played catch after the Buccaneers' victory over the New York Giants on Monday Night Football last season. In the video, you can see the three-time NFL MVP talking and throwing the ball around with Saint as West filmed the occasion.

Brady and the then six-year-old spoke, as the quarterback told Saint:

"You're going to keep daddy super busy. I always tell my kids to play catch with me and they're like, "dad, that's enough.'"

Saint was sure to tell the Tampa Bay quarterback that his mind isn't just on football, saying:

"I like basketball too."

T.U.T @theseurbantimes



@kanyewest Following the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Monday night win vs. the Giants, Tom Brady took some time to catch play with Ye’s son Saint West Following the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Monday night win vs. the Giants, Tom Brady took some time to catch play with Ye’s son Saint West🎥 @kanyewest https://t.co/yD4enRoEWV

Brady spoke with Saint throughout the video, who played with a cast on his broken arm. As Saint moved across the room, the veteran player jokingly said:

"That's too far. I can't throw it that far I'm getting old."

When Saint missed the first throw, West was right there with the support, saying:

"He only missed that cuz he has a cast. We can photoshop that into a catch."

The three-time All-Pro quarterback is reportedly part of another drama, one involving his wife, Gisele Bündchen.

Tom Brady's reported relationship issues

Super Bowl LIII - New England Patriots v Los Angeles Rams

Tom Brady and his wife of 13 years seem to be facing drama of their own as Bündchen is said to have left their home in Tampa. She is reportedly in Costa Rica as she's reportedly furious with his decision to play football for another season. Brady missed 11 days of Buccaneers training camp for personal reasons and her leaving the country might explain it.

Brady initially retired this offseason but chose to return to the NFL for his 23rd campaign. Gisele had been hoping that Brady would be home more with her and the children, but that clearly wasn't the case.

We'll see how this drama turns out for Tom Brady as he gets ready to start the 2022 season.

If you use any of the above quotes, please H/T Sportskeeda.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by John Maxwell