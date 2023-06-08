The Madden 24 trailer was officially released by EA on Wednesday, June 7. However, Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins might want to avoid watching the preview of the simulation game.

In the newly-released Madden trailer, virtual Cousins was seen making loads of errors.

He makes an appearance at the 28-second mark, overthrowing KJ Osborn for an interception to Trevon Diggs. Cousins is then seen getting tackled by Micah Parsons.

Although Cousins then squared up against Parsons, he was taunted by the Dallas Cowboys star before the trailer moved on to the next phase of play.

Fans were quick to notice how Cousins was unfairly treated in the Madden trailer. The Vikings quarterback was fourth in the NFL last season in passing yards and led his side to the playoffs after Minnesota clinched the NFC North.

On Reddit, one wrote,

"Kirk Cousins is about to sue EA Sports"

Another on Twitter added,

"They didn’t do Kirk Cousins any favors in the Madden ‘24 trailer. Sheesh."

A third commented,

"I saw that Kirk Cousins was trending this morning. Poor Kirko. Madden is bogus for this one."

Madden 24 release date and more

When is Madden 24 releasing?

Madden 24 is expected to hit the shelves on August 18, 2023. EA is tipped to follow up with the release of the previous two editions, which were released on August 19 in 2022, and August 20 in 2021.

In the formal launch of the trailer on June 7, fans were given a glimpse of the gameplay with fluent passing for quarterbacks along with impressive ball-carrying.

Moreover, the ratings for the game are expected to be released in July.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen was unveiled as the cover athlete. It was the first time a Bills star graced the cover of the game.

