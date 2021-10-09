Vikings vs Lions prediction, odds and picks - October 10 | NFL season 2021-22

Both the Minnesota Vikings and the Detroit Lions are desperate to salvage anything from a disappointing start to the season.

The Lions are 0-4, but at the same time, they were never expected to fight for a playoff spot this season. Matthew Stafford is gone, a new coaching staff is in place and the focus is on 2022 and beyond.

Still, Dan Campbell and Jared Goff are still looking for their first win together, and this is one of the best opportunities to do so.

The Vikings have a bigger problem, even though they are not winless. Kirk Cousins is playing at a high level, but the team somehow can never put it all together in one good game. They have been rather inconsistent over the last few weeks.

Minnesota was expected to grab a wild card spot, but the team is far behind right now and, if they don't beat Detroit, the pressure will be heavy on Mike Zimmer's shoulders.

Minnesota Vikings vs. Detroit Lions Match Details

Fixture - Minnesota Vikings vs Detroit Lions | Week 5 of the 2021 NFL regular season.

Date & Time - October 10, 1 PM EST

Venue - U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minnesota Vikings vs. Detroit Lions Betting Odds

Spreads

Vikings: -10 (-110)

Lions: +10 (-110)

Moneyline

Vikings: -460

Lions: +360

Totals

Vikings: u49.5 (-115)

Lions: o49.5 (-105).

Minnesota Vikings vs. Detroit Lions Game Picks

The Vikings are favorites for more than one possession, which explains well how the oddsmakers view the Lions this year. Even though Minnesota is 1-3, the talent gap is massive between those two teams.

Does this mean you should go with the -10? Not at all. The Vikings have been inconsistent for the entire season, and the Lions, even winless, are a team that plays better than the talent on the roster. The +10 is a safe pick for Detroit.

Detroit Lions v Chicago Bears

The Vikings only scored seven points last week. The Lions scored 14. 49.5 is a high line and you should go with the under.

Minnesota Vikings vs. Detroit Lions Key Injuries

The Vikings have Dalvin Cook as a questionable player for the game as the ankle injury that he's nursing still hasn't healed. Starting defensive tackle Michael Pierce and backup receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette have confirmed absences for the duel.

For the Lions, no player has been confirmed as out for the Vikings' contest. Penei Sewell is back at practice and listed as questionable. T.J. Hockenson, Trey Flowers and D'Andre Swift are also listed as questionable per the team's injury report.

Minnesota Vikings vs. Detroit Lions Head-to-Head

The Minnesota Vikings and the Detroit Lions have played an astonishing 119 times, with the Vikings holding a huge advantage in the series with 78 wins, 39 losses and 2 ties.

The last time these two teams faced each other, in the 2020 season finale with both eliminated from playoff contention, it was a fun game to end Matthew Stafford's tenure in Detroit, and just like in most of his games with the Lions, it ended with a loss, as the Vikings won 37-35.

Minnesota Vikings vs. Detroit Lions Prediction

The Lions have been playing at a surprising level against stronger teams, and while they are well-coached, the lack of talent is still a big problem for Detroit. While the Vikings are suffering to get going in the 2021 season away from Kirk Cousins, Minnesota should win this game, but it's not going to be easy.

Prediction: Vikings win in an effort led by Kirk Cousins, who'll throw for over 300 yards and two touchdowns while not committing turnovers.

