Vikings vs Lions: Starting lineup and injury report - October 10 | NFL 2021-22 Season

The Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions will aim to score a morale-boosting win on Sunday after their disappointing start to the season.

The Lions are 0-4, but in their defense, they weren't expected to be competitive this season. Matthew Stafford is no longer on the team, a new coaching staff is in place and the focus is on 2022 and beyond. Still, Dan Campbell and Jared Goff are looking for their first win together and Sunday will present them with an excellent opportunity to score their first victory.

The Vikings have a bigger problem, even though they are not winless. Kirk Cousins is playing at a high level, but the team hasn't been able to put it all together yet. The Vikings were expected to fight for a wild-card spot, but the team is well off the pace right now. If they don't beat Detroit, the pressure will mount on head coach Mike Zimmer.

Check out the injury report and the starting lineups for the game.

Minnesota Vikings vs. Detroit Lions injury report

Minnesota Vikings

Player Position Injury Game Dalvin Cook RB Ankle Questionable Ihmir Smith-Marsette WR Toe Out Michael Pierce DL Elbow Out

The Vikings have listed Dalvin Cook as questionable for the game. The ankle injury he's nursing still hasn't healed.

Starting defensive tackle Michael Pierce and backup receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette are confirmed absentees for the game. The rest of the team is healthy.

Detroit Lions

Player Position Injury Game Trey Flowers DE Knee Questionable T.J. Hockenson TE

Knee Questionable

Penei Sewell OL Ankle Questionable

D'Andre Swift RB Groin Questionable Jamaal Williams RB Hip Questionable Michael Brockers DL Shoulder TBD

Penei Sewell is back in practice but is listed as questionable. The rookie lineman has been rock-solid since moving to left tackle.

T.J. Hockenson, Trey Flowers and D'Andre Swift are also listed as questionable. They were all limited in Friday's practice.

Minnesota Vikings vs. Detroit Lions starting lineup

Minnesota Vikings

QB - Kirk Cousins | RB - Alexander Mattison, C.J. Ham | WR - Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen | TE - Irv Smith Jr. | OL - Rashod Hill, Ezra Cleveland, Garrett Bradbury, Oli Udoh, Brian O'Neill

DL - Danielle Hunter, Dalvin Tomlinson, Sheldon Richardson, Stephen Weatherly | LB - Eric Kendricks, Anthony Barr, Nick Vigil | CB - Patrick Peterson, Bashaud Breeland | S - Harrison Smith, Xavier Woods | K - Greg Joseph | P - Jordan Berry

Detroit Lions

QB - Jared Goff | RB - D'Andre Swift | WR - Kalif Reymond, Quinton Cephus, Amon-Ra St.Brown | TE - T.J. Hockenson| OL - Penei Sewell, Jonah Jackson, Evan Brown, Halapoulivaati Vaitai, Matt Nelson

DL - Michael Brockers, Alim McNeill, Nick Williams | LB - Trey Flowers, Alex Anzalone, Anthony Pittman, Julian Okwara | CB - Amani Oruwariye, Jerry Jacobs | S - Will Harris, Tracy Walker | K - Austin Seibert | P - Jack Fox

