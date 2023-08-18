'Marshawn Lynch is a national damn treasure’: Viral video of Beast Mode’s SlamBall commentary gets widespread fan approval

Marshawn Lynch is loved by NFL fans for his one-of-a-kind personality. Lynch connects with people on a level rarely seen with other sports personalities.

He was recently seen calling a game of SlamBall and his commentary garnered an amazing reaction. One play had the former NFL star compare it to the video game Sonic the Hedgehog:

"If this was Sonic, all his coins would've been knocked out right now. You would've been hearing them things come out BADINGDINGDINGDING... SIT HIM ON HIS BACK POCKETS. SIT HIM ON HIS A*S CHEEKS!"

Fans took to Twitter to share how much they loved Marshawn Lynch's call during SlamBall:

A couple of fans doubled down on wanting Lynch in the booth for either NFL games or any other sport:

The 37-year-old has found great success outside of the NFL besides being a SlamBall commentator. He can be seen in the comedic teen film "Bottoms" as Mr. G, who oversees an after-school fight club put together by some students.

Emma Seligman, the film's director, explained in an interview with GQ Magazine how Lynch thought they had the wrong person:

"We offered it to him, and then we had a phone call. He was like, 'Do you have me confused with someone else? Like an actor?' I told him, 'No, we want you.'”

The former running back has also been on the TV shows "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" and "Murderville."

Marshawn Lynch's NFL career stats in review

Lynch with the Seattle Seahawks

Marshawn Lynch played the first four seasons of his NFL career with the Buffalo Bills, starting 37 of the 45 games he appeared in with the team. The five-time Pro Bowler was traded to the Seattle Seahawks four games into the 2010 season.

In seven seasons with Seattle, he had four seasons with 1,200+ yards rushing and helped the franchise their first Super Bowl in 2014.

He joined the Oakland Raiders for two seasons after not playing in the 2016 season. Marshawn Lynch would end his career with the Seahawks in 2019, rushing for 10,413 yards and 85 touchdowns in his 12-year NFL career.