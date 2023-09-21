Von Miller injury update: Buffalo Bills D/ST Fantasy Outlook

Von Miller has clearly been one of the most dominant pass rushers in the entire NFL over the past decade and more.

He has made a significant defensive impact for every team that he's played for during his legendary career. Most recently and currently, he has done his work for the Buffalo Bills, one of the most consistently productive defensive units over the past five years.

Unfortunately for the Bills, as well as their DST fantasy football owners, Miller has yet to make an appearance during the 2023 NFL season so far.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

He is currently on the PUP list, but he recently indicated that his highly anticipated return to the football field could be coming soon.

Want out of the Saquon Barkley experience in fantasy football? Be sure to run it by Sportskeeda's Fantasy Trade Analyzer

Von Miller injury update

Von Miller

Miller was officially placed on the PUP list prior to the Buffalo Bills' Week 1 game of the 2023 NFL season against the New York Jets.

Per the official rules of this specific type of injury designation, he will be required to miss at least the first four games of the year. This means he's first eligible to return to the lineup in Week 5, so he will be out for a minimum of two additional games.

Also Read: Best defenses for fantasy football 2023

While Miller is unable to play in the Bills' upcoming Week 3 game against the Washington Commanders, he has reportedly been making significant progress towards getting back on the field.

He has apparently been working on many explosive drills during practice sessions as his injured knee is nearing a full recovery.

Knee injuries are always difficult to come back from, especially ones that require full surgery. This is even more challenging for veterans like Miller, who don't necessarily recover in the same way that they did in their youthful days.

Nevertheless, the Bills should be encouraged by his progress as he works his way back to the field, which could potentially be within the next few weeks.

What happened to Von Miller?

Von Miller

Miller joined the Buffalo Bills last offseason ahead of the 2022 NFL season to add a legitimate pass-rushing weapon to their defense.

He had just helped the Los Angeles Rams win a Super Bowl ring the year before and was brought to Buffalo to theoretically do the same.

The Bills have won games during the NFL Playoffs during each of the last three years, so they are presumably close.

One of the only things that appeared to be missing from the Bills' loaded roster in pursuit of a ring was an established pass rusher.

This is exactly why they targeted Von Miller as a finishing piece on their potential quest for a championship. He quickly racked up eight sacks for his new team before a disastrous knee injury ended his campaign early.

During the Bills' Thanksgiving game for the 2022 season, Miller tore his ACL, one of the most brutal injuries for any NFL player. At 34 years old, it was feared to potentially be career-ending, but apparently Miller won't let that happen.

He continues to rehab his knee during the 2023 NFL season as he looks forward to his return to the Bills and possibly competing for one more ring.

When will Von Miller return?

Von Miller

While an exact return date has not yet been set for Von Miller, his designation on the PUP list means that it won't be before Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.

This means the Buffalo Bills will have to get through a minimum of two more games without their legendary pass rusher. Their fantasy managers are also patiently awaiting his return.

Miller has been one of the most consistently dominant pass rushers in the NFL. He has totaled a massive 123.5 career sacks, including at least eight sacks in every full season so far.

This has made him one of the most popular individual targets in IDP leagues, while also making a major fantasy football impact for his DST managers.

Before potentially replacing Miller in fantasy football lineups, make sure to consult the Start/Sit Optimizer first.

For most DST formats in fantasy football leagues, sacks alone are worth at least one point and sometimes two points.

This means Miller adds a minimum of eight points to their total fantasy score from his individual sacks alone.

His presence on the field also allows for other players to get more sacks, while his pressuring of opposing quarterbacks can often create turnovers and, in turn, even more fantasy points.

The Bills' DST easily ranks among the top ten teams in fantasy football this year and often among the top five in many rankings, and they will be boosted even further when Von Miller makes his eventual return.

Confused about whom to start for Giants vs 49ers? Fire up our Start/Sit Optimizer for the win!