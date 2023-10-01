Von Miller injury update: Fantasy outlook of Bills D/ST

Von Miller has not been seen on the field ever since he tore his ACL during last year's Thanksgiving win at the Detroit Lions. While the team won the AFC East again, his presence was sorely missed, as they were overrun 10-27 by the Cincinnati Bengals in the Divisional Round.

But now Von Miller could be set for a comeback, and fantasy managers may soon have a keen eye on him.

Von Miller injury update

Von Miller speaks before Super Bowl LVII

On Saturday, Adam Schefter reported that Von Miller would resume practicing this week. The Super Bowl 50 MVP is currently on the PUP list and has not played a single snap in 2023.

However, he did post a pair of Instagram stories of himself working out in the Buffalo Bills' facilities:

Without Miller, the Bills are 2-1 from their first three games. After a loss at the New York Jets, they have since rebounded with dominant wins against the Las Vegas Raiders and Washington Commanders, allowing only 10 points or fewer.

What happened to Von Miller?

Von Miller pressuring Jacoby Brissett

Von Miller's injury occurred during the second quarter of the Bills' visit to the Lions, when he attempted to sack Jared Goff. Instead of grabbing the Detroit quarterback, however, he came up short and fell awkwardly on his knee.

Miller, who had joined the team for six years and $120 million in free agency last year, later said on social media:

"I'm good, man. I'll be right back. Mentally, I couldn't be in a better spot, man, and I think that is the majority of it, man. Don't feel sorry for me. Don't say I hate it for you. None of that stuff, cause I am good. I'm excited for the opportunity to show my teammates how tough I am, how hard I work and how important that this means to me."

When will Von Miller return?

Von Millr after defeating the Los Angeles Rams

Fantasy footballers will not be able to get a glimpse of Von Miller immediately, as he is expected to sit out the crucial game vs. the Miami Dolphins while he works himself back into shape. Instead, he is expected to return against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the NFL's International Series game.

FantasyPros has him sitting at a potential best ranking of of LB86, but expect that to change once Miller resumes play.