Von Miller landing spots: 5 teams that should sign 2x Super Bowl winner

Von Miller was released by the Buffalo Bills ahead of the 2025 NFL free-agency period. The move came shortly after they signed pass rusher Greg Rousseau to a four-year contract extension. Miller recorded 14 sacks across his three seasons with the Bills, including six last year, so here are five teams that should target the two-time Super Bowl champion.

5 Von Miller landing spots in 2025 NFL free agency

Von Miller (image credit: Getty)

#1 - Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills are reportedly still open to bringing Von Miller back on a new contract, according to Adam Schefter. Releasing him freed up more than $8 million in available salary cap space for the 2025 NFL season, but that doesn't necessarily mean that he will switch teams this year.

The Bills have a need on the edge of their defense and are still Super Bowl contenders, so a reunion is still a realistic outcome.

#2 - Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions' lack of depth on the edge of their defense was severely exposed last year when Aidan Hutchinson went down with an injury. Signing Miller would help them solve this issue and get them closer to their goal of a ring next year. Miller will likely want to join a legitimate contender, so the pairing makes sense.

#3 - Houston Texans

The Houston Texans have been aggressive in free agency in recent years and have emerged as contenders. They already have an elite pass-rushing duo of Will Anderson and Danielle Hunter, which could be an ideal situation for Miller. He could serve as a rotational piece and situational player in the later stages of his legendary career.

#4 - Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles will likely need to address their pass rushers during the 2025 NFL offseason as they seek to defend their Vince Lombardi trophy. Josh Sweat is set to be a free agent, as is Brandon Graham, who has also been considering retirement this year. Miller makes sense as a potential target as the two sides' goals appear to be aligned.

#5 - Los Angeles Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers recently released Joey Bosa, which is even more surprising considering Khalil Mack is also a free agent this year. This means that they have major decisions to make on the edge of their defense. While Von Miller is no longer an every-down player, he can surely help them replace some of their missing pass-rushing production.

