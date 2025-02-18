Ole Miss DT Walter Nolen will likely be among the most sought-after prospects in the 2025 NFL draft.

Nolen was the No. 2 prospect out of high school in his recruiting class, only behind Colorado WR/CB Travis Hunter, and has lived up to expectations whilst at Ole Miss.

Nolen has been an excellent game-wrecker from the DT position, especially in 2024, where he set career-highs in tackles (48), sacks (6.5), passes defended (two) and fumble recoveries (two).

He now looks to step up to the NFL on the back of his best collegiate season, and here are some of his ideal landing spots.

Walter Nolen NFL draft landing spots

#3 - LA Chargers

The LA Chargers hold the 22nd overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft, and selecting Walter Nolen isn't behind the realms of possibility. Nolen would likely come in and start on an interior defensive line containing little outside of Poona Ford.

Drafting Nolen could be the start of a revamp of the Chargers defensive line, which will likely lose Khalil Mack to free agency as rumors swirl of Joey Bosa being a cut candidate.

#2 - Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans have the 1st overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft, and while they're likely to use that on a quarterback, they might be lucky enough to snag Nolen in the second round. The Titans have the 35th overall pick, and a stacked defensive tackle class could mean teams are willing to wait to draft one.

This opens the door for the Titans, who allowed the 7th most rushing yards in 2024 (2,277) on the way to the worst record in the NFL at 3-14. Nolen is also from Memphis, Tennessee, which will add further interest for the player and team to end up together.

#1 - Cincinnati Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals missed out on the 2024 playoffs simply down to their defense. They had the NFL's leading TD passer in Joe Burrow, 'Triple Crown' winner in Ja'Marr Chase and the sack leader in Trey Hendrickson but missed out on the postseason after going 9-8. Drafting Nolen could be the start of a revamped defense under new DC Al Golden from Notre Dame.

