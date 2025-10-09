Wan'Dale Robinson or DeVonta Smith: Who should I start for Week 6? Fantasy projections for WRs

New York Giants wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson and Philadelphia Eagles wideout DeVonta Smith have drawn interest in fantasy football circles this week. The Giants are still trying to figure out a winning recipe with rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart, while the Eagles are soaring on a 4-1 record.

Figuring out who to start is always the main question on fantasy players' minds, and wide receiver usually presents a challenge, especially in shallower leagues.

Nonetheless, we're here to help ease all the decision-making for you, and today we're analyzing Wan'Dale Robinson and DeVonta Smith to determine who you should start in Week 6.

Let's dive right in.

Wan'Dale Robinson Fantasy projection

Syndication: The Record - Source: Imagn

Playing on a losing offense usually makes a receiver a sitting duck, and Wan'Dale Robinson is bearing the brunt of that, playing on the Giants. He managed to put up some numbers at the very start of the season when New York couldn't get in the win column, but things went downhill from there.

Ever since their 40-37 Week 2 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, Robinson hasn't put up more than six fantasy points in a week.

However, he's been trending upward, and NFL.com expects he'll have a solid game again this week against the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday Night Football, with 9.79 points.

DeVonta Smith Fantasy projection

The Eagles are looking like real Super Bowl defenders this season. It took the league five weeks to nail Philadelphia with its first loss of the year.

Heading into Week 6, things are looking up for them, as they visit East Rutherford for a primetime showdown with the Giants. DeVonta Smith is a key contributor in their high-powered offense, and he should have another big week versus New York. NFL.com predicts he'll put up 10.41 fantasy points.

Wan'Dale Robinson or DeVonta Smith: Who should I start for Week 6?

According to Sportskeeda's Who Should I Start? tool, DeVonta Smith edges Wan'Dale Robinson in this head-to-head.

Smith, playing on the superior offense, is projected to bag 13.8 points this week. Meanwhile, Robinson, starring on a struggling offense with a rookie quarterback, is expected to record 12.5 points.

