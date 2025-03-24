“Want him to be here as long as he can” - When Patrick Mahomes opened up on Tyrann Mathieu before star safety’s departure from Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs have been one of the most dominating teams over the last seven NFL seasons. Star quarterback Patrick Mahomes and management’s ability to keep the core of the group intact are bedrocks to Kansas City's success.

Ad

However, amid the successful phase under Chiefs coach Andy Reid, the Chiefs have also lost a few key players who have been integral parts of their run. One such player was safety Tyrann Mathieu, who didn’t want to leave the successful franchise.

When Mahomes was asked about Mathieu’s transfer, he opened up on the topic in June 2021:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“He's such a great leader on this team and obviously a special football player," Mahomes said. "You want him to be here for the long run, and you can tell that Chiefs Kingdom is really behind him as the leader of that defense and a leader on this team. Definitely want him to be here as long as he can and as long as I'm here.”

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Tyrann Mathieu was a defensive leader and playmaker for the Chiefs in their two Super Bowl appearances from 2019-21. He had signed a $42 million, three-year contract, for which he was due $14.55 million in his last year.

However, money wasn’t Mathieu's issue as he valued the bond more.

“I've been through a lot in my life, so for me, I think holding onto certain relationships, I think that kind of outweighs any monetary thing, any short feeling or emotion I may be dealing with in the moment,” he said.

Ad

Patrick Mahomes' $450 million contract strains Kansas City Chiefs on salary cap

Meanwhile, money was an issue for the Chiefs, who struggled after signing Patrick Mahomes for a massive $450 million contract tying him to the Chiefs till 2031. It strained the Chiefs' salary cap, forcing them to make tough decisions and compromise on other players. Mathieu was one of the players left behind.

The Chiefs didn’t re-sign Mathieu after the 2021 season and replaced him with Justin Reid from the Houston Texans who was younger and agreed to a $31.5 million for a three-year deal. Meanwhile, Mathieu signed a three-year $33 million deal with the New Orleans Saints.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.