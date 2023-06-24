Was Aaron Rodgers in Game of Thrones? Exploring viral myth about Jets QB

Green Bay Packers legend Aaron Rodgers did appear in "Game of Thrones." The four-time NFL MVP featured in the penultimate episode of the show.

The New York Jets shot caller was delighted at his appearance on the hit show, and tweeted:

"It was just for a few seconds, but I will always be thankful to have been on the penultimate episode of @gameofthrones #crazyepisodetonight #🔥🔥🔥🔥."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Has Aaron Rodgers appeared in other famous TV shows?

Yes, Aaron Rodgers has quite the resume regarding on-screen appearances. The future Pro Football Hall of Famer has developed an affinity for acting.

Rodgers is a spokesperson for State Farm Insurance and is frequently featured in their commercials. In the commercials, Rodgers often highlights his "Championship Belt" touchdown celebration, which State Farm renamed the "Discount Double Check."

He also appeared on the 2015 edition of Celebrity Jeopardy, where he won the grand prize of $50,000 after he beat future United States Senator Mark Kelly and Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary. Rodgers donated his winnings to his charity.

He has also made numerous cameos on TV, namely, "The Office," "Key & Peele," "The Conners," and, of course, "Game of Thrones." He is also a frequent guest on "the Pat McAfee Show."

Best Game of Thrones cameos ft. Aaron Rodgers

Asides from Aaron Rodgers, some celebrities have appeared on the hit TV show Game of Thrones, and here's our pick of the bunch.

#1. Rob McElhenney and Martin Starr (Season 8, Episode 1)

The two comedians cameoed as sailors on Euron Greyjoy’s ship who met a swift end as Theon Greyjoy and his men boarded the vessel to rescue his sister Yara. Showrunners Benioff and D.B. Weiss had written an episode of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" years ago and had their cameos as lifeguards in "The Gang Goes to a Water Park" in 2017.

#2. Ed Sheeran (Season 7, Episode 1)

In a cameo that raised some eyebrows, Shape of You crooner Ed Sheeran appeared in episode one of the seventh season of GoT.

In this episode, Arya Stark stumbles upon a group of friendly Lannister soldiers after poisoning all the men in House Frey and hears the golden voice of the famous redhead singer. She shares some food and wine, reminisces about the home with the squad, then sets off, saying she's "going to kill the Queen."

The cameo wasn't so blink-and-you-miss-it as Sheeran was right there in viewers' faces for four minutes.

#3. Aaron Rodgers (Season 8, Episode 5)

The NFL icon made a blink-and-you'll-miss-it appearance as a King's Landing soldier fighting for Cersei. He even appeared in a promo for the hit series in the weeks leading up to his appearance.

Poll : 0 votes