Was Hailee Steinfeld at the Bills game? All you need to know about Josh Allen’s girlfriend

Buffalo Bills star quarterback Josh Allen and actress Hailee Steinfeld have been together for a while. The pair were spotted together numerous times during the 2023 off-season, and it seems like their relationship is going strong.

However, Steinfeld did not attend the Buffalo Bills' game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Josh Allen and Co. lost 27-24 and got eliminated from Super Bowl contention.

Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld's relationship timeline

Here's a brief timeline of the relationship between Allen and Steinfeld:

May 2023

Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld were first spotted together in May 2023, just a month after Allen had split with his longtime girlfriend Brittany Williams. The Pro Bowler was spotted with Steinfeld at a restaurant in New York City.

July 2023

The new couple were spotted together on Independence Day. The pair was seen in Mexico and had a good time.

August 2023

Josh Allen commented about his relationship with Hailee Steinfeld for the first time. He said regarding the paparazzi's attention:

"The fact that anybody cares about that still blows my mind. I just, like, felt this gross feeling. Insecurity. No privacy. I was like, 'What's wrong with people?'"

January 2024

Hailee Steinfeld attended the Buffalo Bills wild-card round game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Perhaps that inspired the Wyoming alum, as Allen completed 21 passes for 203 yards, scoring three touchdowns without interceptions. Allen also added 74 rushing yards and another touchdown for good measure.

Bills fans will hope that Allen's famous girlfriend will attend more games in the future.

How did Josh Allen perform in the 2024 playoffs?

Josh Allen did all he could to break the Bills' Super Bowl jinx, and he was by far their best offensive player in this season's playoffs.

He willed the Bills to victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers, throwing an impressive 203 passing yards, three passing touchdowns and zero picks. He also added 74 rushing yards and a ground TD for good measure. The Bills won by two scores, and their franchise QB was a huge reason why.

Next up was a game against longtime rivals, the Kansas City Chiefs. The Bills kept it competitive against the defending champions, giving Patrick Mahomes and Co. a run for their money.

Once again, Allen was tenacious, with the Pro Bowler amassing a stat line of 186 passing yards, one passing touchdown and zero interceptions. Allen also added 72 rushing yards and two scores on the ground.

However, despite Allen's efforts, the Bills narrowly fell short. It's the team's latest heartbreaking playoff loss, and they will need to regroup next season.