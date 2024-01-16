Was Hailee Steinfeld at Josh Allen’s Bills-Steelers game? Latest on MVP contender’s girlfriend

In their Wild Card Round showdown, Josh Allen played a fabulous game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Buffalo Bills quarterback had 21 completions for 203 yards, three touchdowns, and zero interceptions.

One of the leading candidates for this season's Most Valuable Player award also gained 74 rushing yards and a touchdown.

Aside from the high stakes involved in this game, Allen played one of his best games, possibly because of Hailee Steinfeld's presence at Highmark Stadium. The actress watched Buffalo's domination of Pittsburgh with Shane Buechele's wife, Paige.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Hailee Steinfeld in attendance to support Josh Allen

Paige Buechele tagged Hailee Steinfeld in her Instagram story. The backup quarterback's wife also called out the "True Grit" star for trying to start a snowball fight.

Paige Buechele claimed Hailee Steinfeld tried to start a snowball fight during the Buffalo Bills-Pittsburgh Steelers Wild Card Round game.

Steinfeld and Buechele were part of the ecstatic crowd relieved to have the game push through after experiencing freezing conditions. The wait was worth it as the Bills proceeded to the Divisional Round.

Coincidentally, the Bills will face a familiar playoff foe in the Kansas City Chiefs. Their Divisional Round pairing for the 2023 NFL season will be their third postseason meeting in four seasons.

Shane Buechele, Paige's husband, was Patrick Mahomes' backup for the 2021 and 2022 seasons. The Bills signed him to their practice squad just weeks before the 2023 season started.

However, the Bills-Steelers showdown isn't the first time Steinfeld watched Allen play. She was there during Buffalo's Week 16 game at SoFi Stadium against the Los Angeles Chargers. The Pro Bowl quarterback led the team to victory, solidifying their playoff chances.

Steinfeld attended another game wherein Redditors pointed her out wearing a ring. That piece of jewelry started speculations that Josh Allen might have proposed to Steinfeld.

The singer/actress also flew to London to witness the Bills face the Jacksonville Jaguars. She was seen watching the game beside Formula 1 racer Daniel Ricciardo.

Third time's the charm for Josh Allen and the Bills versus the Chiefs?

The Bills will have home-field advantage over Kansas City in this edition of their postseason rivalry. That's a vital detail, considering Buffalo lost their first two playoff encounters against the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.

Josh Allen and the Bills could have won their 2022 Divisional Round showdown, but Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs found a way to force overtime with 13 seconds left in regulation.

While Steinfeld could see that game in person, 12-time Grammy Award winner Taylor Swift might travel to Buffalo to support her boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

Steinfeld and Allen started dating in May 2023 when they were photographed together on a date in New York City. In the same month, a source confirmed that they are officially dating.