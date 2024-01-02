"Is that a ring on her left hand?": Hailee Steinfeld's appearance at Josh Allen's game sparks speculation among fans

Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen have easily become one of the NFL's most popular couples. Mostly understated and away from the public eye, Steinfeld has continued to show her support by attending multiple Buffalo Bills games. Of course, Steinfeld and Allen remain private, often spotted hanging out by fans.

Fans, of course, cannot stop speculating and discussing the actress' recent appearances. Some connected it to Allen's ex Brittany Williams, and some were quick to spot a ring on Hailee Steinfeld's finger.

Hailee Steinfeld at the Bills game

Paige, Shane Buechele's wife, posted a photo with Hailee in it and everyone was gathered to enjoy the NFL game. That being said, one Reddit user was quick to identify a possible engagement ring.

"Wait, is that a ring on Hailee's left hand?" the user wrote.

When a few people found Steinfeld's association with Allen's family a bit 'jarring', another fan defending the couple:

"Josh and Hailee have been together for a while now. It's not really "new" anymore. I don't get the feeling Brittany is mad at them. It's a weird situation for some of the wags to be in and probably mo good reason to give Hailee the cold shoulder."

Many wondered if Williams' friends might have a problem hanging out with Steinfeld, though most of them have begun hanging out with Hailee at the games.

Most fans were in support of Hailee Steinfeld and Allen's relationship, cheering them on as the 2023 NFL season continues.

Josh Allen has previously voiced privacy concerns about his relationship with Hailee Steinfeld

Sometime before going public with their relationship, both Allen and Steinfeld were papped on a private vacation. The two were spending some time together, made aware of the cameras out there.

During an old interview with Barstool Sports, Allen spoke about the same:

“The fact that anybody still cares about that… it blows my mind. They were on a boat. I saw them, and I just felt this gross feeling. Insecurity, no privacy. Just like, what is wrong with people.”

That being said, the two have taken extra care in not being hounded by the paparazzi since the season began.

Fans have continued speculating about marriage rumors, wondering if the QB and "Bumblebee" actress will tie the knot soon.