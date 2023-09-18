Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen have been making headlines for weeks leading up to the 2023 NFL season. Spotted on vacation and intimate dinners, the Buffalo Bills star has also opened up about impending privacy concerns that come along with his relationships.

Of course, both Steinfeld and Allen are yet to confirm their rumored relationship.

However, Steinfeld apparently made her NFL game debut attending the Buffalo Bills vs Las Vegas Raiders game in Week 2. Fans claimed to have spotted the Bumblebee actor sitting in the box with Allen's parents.

On another end, a few users weren't sure the blurred figure was Steinfeld.

The couple did not post public images of the day, making people speculate.

Some users were confused, wondering how people spotted Steinfeld in the first place.

"How in the actual f*ck does anyone spot that?" one person asked.

Of course, a few fans were elated at the news, hoping for more appearances throughout the season.

"Because someone is wearing a red hat with dark hair we presume it's her? WTF cares? It's not going to last anyway - Josh doesn't like the attention she generates".

In the two-second video someone posted, the rumored Steinfeld is seen high-fiving Allen's mother.

Josh Allen raised privacy concerns about relationships, outings with Hailee Steinfeld

One of the most prominent NFL players today, Josh Allen's on-field and private life are always the talk of the town. There was plenty of discourse about Allen being spotted with Hailee Steinfeld.

This time, though, the celebrity couple seems to want to keep their affairs private.

While on a recent Barstool podcast appearance, Allen spoke about his private moment with Hailee on a boat and how paparazzi had followed them.

“The fact that anybody still cares about that… it blows my mind. They were on a boat. I saw them, and I just felt this gross feeling. Insecurity, no privacy. Just like, what is wrong with people.”

Allen questioned people, apparently feeling 'gross.'

Another rumor spoke about the Bills QB thinking of making their relationship official by giving the Spiderverse actress a ring:

"He is really serious about her. It is so early in their relationship, but he has told friends and family that he'd like to give her a ring before winning a [Super Bowl] ring."