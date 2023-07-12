Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is enjoying his best life right now and Hailee Steinfeld is a big reason why. The pair have been together for the last month or so and have been seen publicly together recently.

With their relationship reportedly blossoming, there have been rumors of Allen wanting to take things a step further. The NFL offseason is in full swing, and Allen and Steinfeld have been seen together holidaying in Mexico, and now an insider has revealed that the Bills quarterback might have something planned.

Talking to DailyMail.com, the insider stated that Josh Allen wants to give Hailee a ring...no not a Super Bowl ring, but an engagement ring.

The insider said via DailyMail.com:

"He is really serious about her. It is so early in their relationship, but he has told friends and family that he'd like to give her a ring before winning a [Super Bowl] ring."

After first being spotted together in May of this year, it appears that things between the pair are moving rather quickly. Although it is a bit odd that this has come out, we would have thought Allen would want to keep all of this quiet to surprise Steinfeld.

Josh Allen hunting for a different ring in 2023

While Allen is head over heels for Steinfeld, he is also chasing a different kind of ring in 2023...a Super Bowl ring. With the Bills roster loaded on both sides of the ball and Allen at the peak of his powers, again, Buffalo is one of the teams to beat in the AFC.

Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs and Joe Burrow with the Cincinnati Bengals again present Allen with the biggest hurdle to overcome. Having been dumped out of the playoffs last season by the Bengals, Allen and the Bills will be looking to go one better next season.

The Stefon Diggs situation is still looming in the background, so that might be something to watch throughout the season. Many have stated that the Bills can't win the Super Bowl without Diggs.

But right now, it is the offseason, so Josh Allen likely isn't worried too much about that, instead focusing on maybe giving a ring to his girlfriend.

