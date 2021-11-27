Was Las Vegas Raiders vs Dallas Cowboys OT classic one of the best Thanksgiving games in NFL history?

The NFL Thanksgiving tradition officially started back in 1934 when the Detroit Lions decided to make the holiday game a must-see event. Since then, football fans have been treated to exciting NFL action every single Thanksgiving. That now includes three games on an annual basis.

This year, 2021, has provided arguably one of the most exciting games ever seen on the holiday as the Las Vegas Raiders took down the Dallas Cowboys in overtime with a final score of 36-33. Derek Carr and Dak Prescott each threw for over 370 yards, and the game came down to a kick in overtime.

Thanksgiving games are not always memorable, but this one sure was. So where does it rank all-time among the history of NFL Thanksgiving contests?

Is the Raiders vs Cowboys 2021 thriller an all-time NFL Thanksgiving game?

This is only the sixth Thanksgiving game ever to head into overtime, and the first since the Houston Texans beat the Detroit Lions in overtime back in 2012. But heading to the extra period alone may not be enough to overcome some other memorable games seen on the holiday.

In 1998, NFL fans were provided with two Thanksgiving classics. The first was when the Pittsburgh Steelers took on the Lions. Jerome Bettis famously called the overtime coin toss one way, only for the referee to say he went the other way and lost the toss. The Lions proceeded to kick a field goal in overtime to win.

On that same day, Randy Moss famously went for 163 yards and three touchdowns on only three receptions. That was a mind-blowing performance and easily ranks as the best individual outing on the holiday. It also put Moss on the map as a true superstar in his rookie season.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport



One of one. Randy Moss put up one of the most iconic stat lines of all time on Thanksgiving 1998 🐐One of one. @brgridiron Randy Moss put up one of the most iconic stat lines of all time on Thanksgiving 1998 🐐One of one. @brgridiron https://t.co/QdQO3SToPs

Another memorable game came in 1993 when the Dallas Cowboys' Leon Lett infamously went after a blocked field goal against the Miami Dolphins. The game was won, only for Lett to touch the ball and give the Dolphins another shot at winning, which they did. NFL fans have likely seen that highlight countless times over the years.

The fact that the Raiders and Cowboys went into overtime in a back-and-forth game does mean their matchup goes down as one of the most memorable Thanksgiving games of all time. Unfortunately, the game may be remembered for the referees putting themselves into the spotlight with so many penalty flags being thrown.

At the moment, it is tough to view regular-season games as holiday classicd. Yet when looking at the results over the years, it is tough to find such close games, let alone those that head to overtime.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The game also featured two playoff contenders, and the offenses were both having huge days. Tony Pollard even took a return touchdown to the house. So as time passes, this should go down as one of the best on Thanksgiving. That is true, even with the poor officiating, as controversy is a great way to make a game memorable as time goes on.

Edited by Windy Goodloe