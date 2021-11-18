Was Mac Jones a child model before entering the NFL? Patriots QB's pictures go viral

New England Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones shocked many when he wasn't selected until 15th in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. Mac Jones also then went on to shock all NFL fans when he won the starting job out of training camp, which led to the release of former NFL MVP quarterback Cam Newton.

But, during a recent interview on WEEI 93.7's Merloni & Fauria, Jones shocked even more people when he talked about a previous job that he'd had.

Patriots QB Mac Jones reveals he was a child model

New England Patriots fans were caught by surprise when Mac Jones made a revelation when he was a guest on WEEI 93.7's Merloni & Fauria. Jones was asked about the worst job that he'd ever had, obviously prior to entering the National Football League.

Jones has talked about his modeling experience before, but apparently some fans still weren't aware of it as they took to social media to find out more about his modeling and acting experience. Jones has previously said that it was his parents' idea for him to try out acting and modeling and that they essentially let him find his own path when it came to sports, which he still appreciates to this day.

Mac Jones said that he was a child actor/model when he was younger and even joked that, as soon as he said it, people would scour the internet to find photos and commercial clips.

"I used to be a child model/actor, or whatever, and that was fun," Jones said. "There are a few commercials out there you guys could try and find. I think a lot of people know."

Jones also said, while he wasn't a fan of the modeling and acting gigs, he appreciates the experience now. He says it has helped with his ability on camera during interviews, and it's something that he can say he has done.

Mac Jones may have had that modeling and acting experience as a child, but the experience he has gained throughout his collegiate career on the football field has brought him a great opportunity in the National Football League.

Mac Jones and the New England Patriots will be on the road Thursday night to take on the Atlanta Falcons, in hopes of building off a big win on Sunday over the Cleveland Browns.

