Washington Commanders 2025 free agency tracker: Latest on Zach Ertz, Javon Kinlaw, and more

The Washington Commanders made wise choices during the 2024 free agency period that led them to their first NFC Championship in more than 30 years. They have also been searching for additional missing components that could help them take the next step in this year's offseason.

Since the legal tampering window began on Monday, the Commanders have already been active in re-signing certain free agents and informing others that their services are no longer needed.

DT Jonathan Allen (Minnesota Vikings), WR Dyami Brown (Jacksonville Jaguars), S Jeremy Chinn (Las Vegas Raiders) and OT Cornelius Lucas (Cleveland Browns) are a few former Commanders players who left the team in free agency to sign with other organizations.

Here, we examine the players Washington has signed this offseason through trade and free agency.

Washington Commanders free agency tracker 2025

1) DT Javon Kinlaw (three-year, $45 million contract)

Javon Kinlaw, a former defensive tackle for the New York Jets, has reached an agreement with the Washington Commanders on a three-year, $45 million contract, of which $30 million is guaranteed.

Kinlaw had a poor time with the San Francisco 49ers after being selected in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. However, he had a strong season with the Jets in 2024, finishing with a career-high 20 solo tackles and 2.5 sacks in 12 games.

In Washington, the 27-year-old Kinlaw is expected to slot in as a direct replacement for Jonathan Allen, who was released last week.

2) S Will Harris (two-year, $8 million contract)

The Washington Commanders have finalized a two-year contract for $8 million with former New Orleans Saints defensive back Will Harris.

In his lone season with the Saints in 2024, Harris recorded 74 tackles and one interception, starting 13 games. It's thought that the 29-year-old safety was signed to take the spot of Jeremy Chinn, who has departed Washington to join the Raiders.

Washington Commanders 2025 free agency re-signings

1) LB Bobby Wagner (one-year contract)

Apart from leading the Washington Commanders on the field in his first season there, Bobby Wagner's production made him a vital member of the team's defense. Wagner recorded a team-high 132 tackles in regular season games. He also added 2.0 sacks, eight QB hits, 10 tackles for loss, four passes defended and two fumble recoveries.

The organization has now extended the contract of 34-year-old Wagner for another year. The agreement's financial details were not instantly disclosed, although according to some estimates, it might be worth up to $9.5 million, with $8 million guaranteed. In that case, it's more than the $6 million the 10-time Pro Bowl player signed a year ago.

2) TE Zach Ertz (one-year, $6.25 million contract)

Zach Ertz, 34, has agreed a one-year, $6.25 million contract extension with the Washington Commanders. He helped the team to a 12-win season last year.

Following a 2024 campaign where the team lost in the NFC Championship Game, Ertz will hope to assist Washington make it to the Super Bowl next year.

3) K Zane Gonzalez (one-year contract, $1.17 million)

Kicker Zane Gonzalez has been re-signed by the Commanders to a $1.17 million one-year deal. He converted five of seven field goal attempts last season.

4) TE John Bates (three-year contract)

Apart from Zach Ertz, the Commanders have re-signed another tight end, John Bates, whose blocking ability is expected to continue helping the team in pass protection.

In four years with the organization, the former fourth-round pick has been a reliable blocker in offense. He will remain in Washington for another three years under the new arrangement.

5) P Tress Way (one-year, $2.8 million contract)

Before the legal tampering period began on Monday, Tress Way, a veteran punter, inked a one-year agreement with the Washington Commanders worth $2.8 million.

The choice to re-sign the 34-year-old veteran must have been easy for the team, considering Way is still playing at his best and is respected by his teammates.

6) RB Jeremy McNichols (one-year contract)

Running back Jeremy McNichols is being re-signed by the Washington Commanders to a one-year deal following a good season last year.

The 29-year-old running back amassed 55 rushes for 261 yards and four touchdowns last season. He also returned seven kickoffs for 164 yards while playing 46 percent of the team's special teams snaps.

Washington Commanders 2025 trade acquisitions

1) WR Deebo Samuel (from San Francisco 49ers)

The San Francisco 49ers traded wide receiver Deebo Samuel to the Washington Commanders before the free agency period. The Commanders gave up their fifth-round draft pick in 2025 in exchange.

Washington's offense receives a vital lift with Samuel's arrival, especially after Dyami Brown's departure. Also, quarterback Jayden Daniels gains a dependable and potent passing weapon.

In the last four seasons, receiver Samuel has shown his dual-threat ability, amassing 17 rushing touchdowns and 21 receiving touchdowns.

2) LT Laremy Tunsil (from Houston Texans)

The Washington Commanders acquired veteran offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil from the Houston Texans in a trade. In exchange for Tunsil, Washington is reportedly giving away its third-round pick and one of its seventh-round picks in the 2025 draft, apart from second- and fourth-round picks in the 2026 draft.

Although the Commanders have forfeited a significant amount of draft capital in the deal, Tunsil is among the NFL's top tackles, so the price appears fair enough.

The 30-year-old LT, who has five Pro Bowl nods in the last six years, will be a significant improvement for the Washington Commanders' offensive line in 2025.

