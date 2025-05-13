Washington Commanders 2025 NFL schedule leaks, rumors tracker: All we know about Dan Quinn and Co.'s opponents this season

The Washington Commanders had a phenomenal 2024/25 season, outperforming most preseason expectations. They parlayed impressive free agency, an excellent head coaching hire, and a stellar 2024 draft to finish with a 12-5 regular-season record. They then reached the NFC championship game by defeating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Detroit Lions.

The Washington Commanders lost in the NFC Championship Game to the Philadelphia Eagles, the eventual Super Bowl champions, but that didn't take away from a superb season under head coach Dan Quinn. So, with the 2025 schedule release around the corner, let's explore the leaks and rumors regarding the Commanders' fixtures.

Washington Commanders 2025 NFL schedule tracker

According to Pro Grid, the Washington Commanders are rumored to play against the Miami Dolphins in Week 11 and the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 16. The Commanders did not play against the Dolphins in 2024 but lost two and won a solitary game against the Eagles.

The Eagles' date will be one for Commanders fans to circle on their calendars. The Nick Sirianni-coached Eagles ended Dan Quinn's team's hopes of winning the Vince Lombardi Trophy in 2024. Hence, their Week 16 game could serve as a grudge match.

Here's a look at the Commanders' opponents in 2025:

Home:

Chicago Bears

Dallas Cowboys

Denver Broncos

Detroit Lions

Las Vegas Raiders

New York Giants

Philadelphia Eagles

Seattle Seahawks

Away:

Atlanta Falcons

Dallas Cowboys

Green Bay Packers

Kansas City Chiefs

Los Angeles Chargers

Miami Dolphins

Minnesota Vikings

New York Giants

Philadelphia Eagles

What are the Commanders' Super Bowl LX odds?

The Washington Commanders struck gold by selecting Jayden Daniels with the second overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft. Daniels put up a Pro Bowl-caliber season, guiding his side to a deep postseason run culminating in an appearance in the NFC championship game.

The Commanders' performance in 2024 was a testament to the benefits of careful squad planning and supportive ownership. However, with the 2025 season approaching, the Commanders must show that last season wasn't a fluke.

According to ESPN, the Washington Commanders have the joint seventh-best Super Bowl odds entering the 2025 regular season. Dan Quinn's side has 16-1 odds to lift the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

Only the Philadelphia Eagles, Kansas City Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, Detroit Lions and San Francisco 49ers have better odds than Washington. The Cincinnati Bengals have the same odds of winning it all.

