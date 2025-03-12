Washington Commanders 3-round mock draft: Updated projections after getting help for Jayden Daniels in free agency

The Washington Commanders will look to build on an excellent rookie campaign from quarterback Jayden Daniels as they enter the 2025 NFL season. Daniels led the Commanders to a 12-5 regular season record before guiding the team to the NFC Championship game, where they lost against the eventual Super Bowl champions, the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Commanders have already made some statement signings during this offseason by re-signing Bobby Wagner and Zach Ertz, as well as trading for 49ers star Deebo Samuel.

Washington gave up their third-round 2025 draft selection in the deal that secured them, CB Marshon Lattimore, leaving them with a first- and second-round pick in the first three rounds of this draft process.

Washington Commanders mock draft for 3 rounds in 2025

Sportskeeda's NFL Mock Draft Simulator - Washington Commanders

#1 - Round 1, Pick 29: Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina

NFL: Nick Emmanwori at the Combine - Source: Imagn

The Commanders have a need at the safety position after Jeremy Chinn departed in free agency and signed with the Las Vegas Raiders.

That is why Sportskeeda's NFL Mock Draft Simulator has Washington taking South Carolina's Nick Emmanwori with their first-round selection.

Emmanwori impressed scouts at the NFL Combine. His production, especially in 2024 was impressive too, as he totaled four interceptions including two pick-sixes.

Nick Emmanwori's NFL Combine scores

The Commanders signed veteran Will Harris on a two-year $8 million deal this offseason, but Emmanwori is a prospect they can't afford to pass up on.

#2 - Round 2, Pick 61: Shemar Turner, DT, Texas A&M

NFL: Shemar Turner at the Scouting Combine - Source: Imagn

Another star on the Commanders' defensive side of the ball who needs replacing this offseason is DT Jonathan Allen. The veteran requested a trade and after not finding a suitable partner was released by the team before penning a three-year $60 million contract with the Minnesota Vikings.

That's why the Sportskeeda NFL Mock Draft Simulator has Washington grabbing DT Shemar Turner out of Texas A&M with their second-round selection.

Turner played all across the Aggies defensive line during his collegiate career, with scouts likely taking positive notes on his versatility.

Listed at 6-foot-4 and 300 pounds he's on the smaller side for a defensive lineman, but his excellent hand usage and unwavering effort more than makes up for it.

