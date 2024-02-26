Washington Commanders 7-round Mock Draft: Commanders land a franchise signal-caller

The Washington Commanders and the 2023 season was one that fans would love to forget. They started the season with a 4 - 5 record but ended up losing their last eight games.

Ron Rivera was fired as head coach after four seasons and just one playoff appearance. The team hired Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn to succeed Rivera.

Washington also hired a new general manager, Adam Peters, as the new ownership group cleaned house. With the No. 2 pick, the Commanders are in a spot to change the course of the franchise. Below is the Washington Commanders 7-round mock draft.

Washington Commanders 7-Round 2024 NFL Mock Draft - Day 1

Commanders: Caleb Williams, QB, USC

The 2022 Heisman Trophy winner lands in the nation's capital as the Sam Howell era comes to a close. NFL Scouting Director for PFN, Ian Valentino, raves about Williams and his potential in the league:

"Williams should be regarded as an elite prospect with the tools to be a potential All-Pro talent in the NFL."

Williams is a can't-miss talent as the Washington Commanders offense gets a franchise signal-caller for at least the next decade and beyond.

Washington Commanders 7-Round 2024 NFL Mock Draft - Day 2

Commanders: Byron Murphy II, DT Texas

Given Quinn's defensive background, the Commanders start Day Two of the NFL Draft on that side of the ball. Murphy II has first-round talent that slips to Round Two.

NFL draft analyst Ian Cummings sees the Longhorns star as an impact player on the defensive line:

"Murphy’s floor as a run defender with his strength, mass, leverage, angle awareness, and movement freedom is already incredibly high, and he has the ceiling to be a devastating pass-rushing threat if he can channel his energy and power capacity more efficiently."

There is a need for defense at nearly every position so getting the best player on the board in Murphy II makes a lot of sense.

Commanders: JC Latham, OT, Alabama

Going offensive line to protect Williams is a must as NFL scout Dalton Miller sees the 6'6", 305-pound tackle Latham as athletic for the position:

"Aside from his imposing frame and mauling style as a downhill run blocker, he possesses feet that rival many of the uber-athletic left tackles we've seen come through the college ranks recently."

Latham could compete for that left tackle role against veteran Cornelius Lucas in training camp. He is a Day One starter for the Washington Commanders as the team makes the offensive line a position of strength.

Commanders: Cedric Gray, LB, North Carolina

Gray is as disruptive as it gets at linebacker and was first-team All-ACC with the Tar Heels. Cummings describes him as such :

"One of the most important measures of quality LB play is how active that LB is, and no one can question that aspect of Gray’s profile."

He started 12 games, getting 121 tackles, five sacks, 11 tackles for loss two forced fumbles and fumble recoveries with an interception in his senior season. Gray is a difference maker and a player Quinn needs to jumpstart a lackluster Washington Commanders defense.

Commanders: D.J James, CB, Auburn

James has the speed to keep up with some of the fastest wide receivers in the SEC. He also showed his talents in man and zone coverages with the ability to help in run defense.

Quinn worked with an All-Pro corner in Trevon Diggs while with the Cowboys. James can be molded into a Diggs-esque player under Quinn and Commander defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr.

Washington Commanders 7-Round 2024 NFL Mock Draft - Day 3

Commanders: Curtis Jacobs, LB, Penn State

Jacobs knows where to find the football as he led the Big 10 and was in the top 10 in college football with two fumble recoveries last season. Do not let the fact that he had 2.5 sacks deter how talented the 6'1", 235-pound Jacobs can be.

The Sportskeeda NFL Mock Draft Simulator had Washington taking him in round four in April.

Commanders: Layden Robinson, OG, Texas A&M

Robinson is one of the better pass-protecting guards in this draft class and is just as good as a run blocker. There is work to be done but he can move well for a 300+-pound offensive lineman. The Commanders must rebuild the line and snagging Robinson helps here in the fifth round.

Commanders: Zion Tupuola-Fetui, EDGE, Washington

Tupuola-Fetui looks like an EDGE player at 6'4" and 254 pounds with the athleticism. The Washington Commanders traded away both Chase Young and Montez Sweat last season and could add the Huskies standout as a replacement.

He had 3.5 sacks with five tackles for loss and a forced fumble in his senior season. The Pac-12 standout in the sixth round could be one of the biggest steals of the draft.

Commanders: Garmon Randolph, EDGE, Baylor

Peters and Quinn go EDGE once again on Day Three with Garmon Randolph of Baylor. He had just 23 tackles as a redshirt senior with Baylor last season. At 6'7" and 250 pounds, Randolph could be a project worth investing in.