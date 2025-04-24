Washington Commanders draft picks 2025: Full list of Dan Quinn's selections

The Washington Commanders were the biggest surprise of last season. Their decision to draft Jayden Daniels with the second overall pick completely changed their franchise.
Fresh off an appearance in the NFC Championship Game, the Commanders traded for star players like Deebo Samuel Sr. and Laremy Tunsil in the offseason. However, they only have five draft picks this year, so it will be intriguing to see how Adam Peters will operate.
Washington Commanders draft picks 2025
- Round 1, pick 29
- Round 2, pick 29
- Round 4, pick 26
- Round 6, pick 29
- Round 7, pick 29
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
